Egypt vs Burkina Faso Predictions: Betting Tips and Odds

Egypt welcome Burkina Faso on match day three in a top of the table clash that might determine who’ll win Group A.

+

The hosts have won both their qualifying games without conceding a goal and have only lost one (2-4 against Croatia) of their last 11 games. Burkina Faso have four points in the table but are winless in the last five games. Read our tips and predictions for Thursday’s game at the Cairo International Stadium

Egypt vs Burkina Faso Predictions & Tips

Over 2.5 Goals - 2.08 with Betway

GG - 2.29 with Betway

Highest Scoring Half : First - 3.15 with Betway

Egypt To Score 2 Goals - 3.10 with Betway

Burkina Faso To Score 1 Goal - 2.44 with Betway

Egypt Win and Under 3.5 Goals - 1.94 with Betway

Egypt should be expected to beat Burkina Faso 2-1.

Odds correct as of 5th of June, provided with the courtesy of Betway

Goals are guaranteed with Salah & co.

The hosts, who finished fourth in Qatar, are top of group A and a victory will almost guarantee them a place in the 2026 World Cup. Egypt have only lost, within 90 minutes, one, 4-2 against Croatia in a friendly, of their last 11 eleven games and don’t have problems with scoring goals.

In fact they’ve found the net in the last 20 games in all competitions and the last time they failed to score at home was in 2019 in the African Cup of Nations against South Africa.

With the likes of Mohammed Salah, who missed the last two friendlies, Mostafa Mohamed and Mahmoud Trezeguet all in the squad, it is likely The Pharaohs might hit the back of the net multiple times.

Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals - 2.08 with Betway

No slip-ups allowed with qualification on the line

The hosts have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine games, hitting six at home in the first World Cup qualifying game against Djibouti.

Burkina Faso have only kept two clean sheets in the last nine and have only won two, against DR Congo and Ethiopia, of their last five games on the road.

Only the group winners are guaranteed qualification to the next World Cup and Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan knows his side can’t afford any slip up.

Egypt have won 12 of their last 14 home matches played against African oppositions and should be able to take early command of the game.

Bet 2: Egypt To Score 2 Goals - 3.10 with Betway

Visitors have got experience and goals on their side

Burkina Faso are still unbeaten in these qualifiers and would boost their chances to finish second in the group, and play in the play-offs, by avoiding a heavy defeat.

The Stallions can count on a couple of good players, like Villareal’s Bertrand Traoré (20 goals in 78 games) and Luton Town’s Issa Kabore, of proven international experience.

The team managed by Brahim Traoré gave a good account of themselves at the recent AFCON, helding Algeria to a draw and losing narrowly against Mali.

You might fancy them to get at least a goal on Thursday. In fact the visitors have scored in eight of the last nine games in all competitions.

Bet 3: Burkina Faso To Score 1 Goal - 2.44 with Betway

Egypt tend to dominate, but in low scoring games

Burkina Faso have scored in five of their last six games on the road while Egypt have only kept one clean sheet, against New Zealand, in the previous six encounters.

The odds for an Egypt win are too low, 1.38, to represent good value, therefore it might be worth a look at the combined markets.

For example 12 of Egypt’s last 14 victories, in all competitions, have seen no more than three goals scored, in total, by both sides.

The record seven-time African champions can often dominate games, but have rarely recorded large victories.

Burkina Faso are an improving, hard-working and experienced side that could pose a sturdy resistance.