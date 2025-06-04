Easybet R500 Bet Match Promotion for Chile vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier

Sports bettors looking for added value on the upcoming World Cup Qualifier between Chile and Argentina can benefit from Easybet's latest promotion.

The betting platform is offering a bet match of up to R500 for new customers, providing an opportunity to increase your betting power for this highly anticipated South American clash. Using the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET during registration can help ensure you're eligible for this offer.

What is the offer?

Easybet's R500 Bet Match promotion rewards new customers by matching their first sports bet up to a maximum of R500. This welcome bonus applies to any sports event, including the upcoming World Cup Qualifier between Chile and Argentina, giving bettors extra funds to explore various markets on this high-stakes match.

How does it work?

Register an account and make a deposit of at least R50 Place your first "real money" bet of R50 or more on any sports event (minimum odds 1/1 or 2.0) Once your bet settles, your Bonus Wallet will be credited with a matching amount (up to R500) within 2 hours Complete the 3x wagering requirement at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) to convert bonus funds to withdrawable cash

For example, if you bet R300 on Argentina to win against Chile at odds of 2.5, you'll receive a R300 bonus once your bet settles, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Key benefits

Doubles your first betting stake up to R500

Works on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

Bonus credited regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses

Simple 3x wagering requirement

Important details

The bonus must be used within seven days of being credited and has a maximum withdrawable winnings limit of R5,000. Bets placed with bonus funds cannot be cashed out early, and the promotion is only available to new customers aged 18 or over. Remember that your first bet must be placed within 10 days of registration to qualify.

Our Prediction: