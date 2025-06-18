Easybet Pick Ten Cash Bonus for Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors

Take advantage of Easybet's Pick Ten Cash Bonus for the Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors match on Saturday, 21 June.

This weekend's FIFA Club World Cup clash is featured in Easybet's prediction challenge that offers sports fans the chance to win up to R100,000 in cash prizes for correctly predicting match outcomes. Even if you don't get all predictions right, you could still walk away with a significant bonus for getting 7, 8, or 9 correct guesses.

What is the offer?

The Pick Ten Cash Bonus is a weekly prediction competition where bettors can win real cash prizes by correctly guessing the outcome (Win/Draw/Win) of 10 designated soccer matches. The featured Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup match is included in this week's selection. Using the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET during sign-up provides new users access to this and other promotions on the platform.

How does it work?

Deposit at least R20 on the day of the Pick 10 games to qualify Enter the competition by submitting your predictions for all 10 matches Include your prediction for Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors along with the other featured matches Wait for results to see if you've won a prize

Key benefits

Tiered prize structure – win even with 7 correct predictions

No betting required – only a R20 deposit needed to participate

Cash prizes credited as real money, not bonus funds

Simple Win/Draw/Win prediction format

Important details

The prize structure rewards accuracy at different levels: R1,000 for 7 correct predictions, R2,000 for 8 correct, R5,000 for 9 correct, and the full R100,000 for all 10 correct predictions. However, if multiple players guess all outcomes correctly, the R100,000 prize pool will be divided equally among winners.

Submissions must be made before the first match begins, and only one entry is permitted per person. The promotion is open to all registered Easybet users over 18 years of age, excluding employees and their families. Winners receive notification via SMS by the following Monday.

Our Prediction: