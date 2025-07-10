Easybet Multibet Safety Net for Portugal vs Belgium UEFA Women's Euro 2025

Take advantage of Easybet's Multibet Safety Net promotion for the Portugal vs Belgium match on July 11th at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

This unique offer provides bettors with a valuable insurance policy, allowing you to recover up to 10 times your stake if just one leg of your multibet fails. With the high-stakes European championship bringing together top women's football talent, this promotion offers a timely opportunity to place protected multibets on this exciting tournament fixture.

What is the offer?

Easybet's Multibet Safety Net is a cash refund promotion designed for bettors who enjoy placing multibet wagers. The offer provides a safety cushion by refunding your stake (and potentially much more) if exactly one selection in your multibet loses, while all other picks win. This offer is particularly relevant for the upcoming Portugal vs Belgium match at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

How does it work?

Sign up with Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET or log into your existing account Place a multibet with 7 or more legs (selections), ensuring each leg has minimum odds of 1.35 Include the Portugal vs Belgium match as one of your selections If exactly one leg loses and all others win, you'll automatically receive a cash refund The refund amount scales with the number of legs in your multibet - from 50% for 7 legs up to 10x your stake for 31+ legs

Key benefits

Automatic refunds - no need to manually claim your cashback

Genuine cash returns - not bonus funds with wagering requirements

Scalable rewards - the more selections you add, the higher your potential refund

No maximum refund limit - your cashback isn't capped

Important details

The promotion requires each selection to have minimum odds of 1.35 to qualify. If any matches are voided and your total leg count drops below 7, the bet won't qualify for the promotion. Bets placed using bonus funds don't qualify, and accounts must be fully verified. This offer is available only to users 18 years or older.

Our Prediction: