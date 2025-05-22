Easybet 15% Weekly Cash Back Promotion for Côme vs Inter Milan

Take advantage of Easybet's 15% Weekly Cash Back offer for the Côme vs Inter Milan match on Friday!

Sports bettors looking for added value have a new opportunity as Easybet launches its Weekly Cash Back promotion ahead of the Côme vs Inter Milan match scheduled for Friday, May 23rd at 8:45pm. This offer provides bettors with a safety net by returning a percentage of net losses as bonus bets.

What is the offer?

Easybet's promotion returns up to 15% of net weekly losses as bonus bets to qualifying customers. The percentage returned depends on the total net loss amount, with higher losses qualifying for better rebate rates.

How does it work?

Sign up or log in to an Easybet account using the Easybet Promo Code PROMOBET Place sports bets throughout the week, including on the Côme vs Inter Milan fixture If you experience net losses between Monday and Sunday, Easybet calculates your rebate Qualifying customers receive their cash back automatically as bonus bets the following Thursday

For example, if you bet R1000 on Inter Milan to win but they lose to Côme, this loss would contribute to your weekly total for cash back calculation.

Key benefits:

Tiered rebate system: 15% back on net losses of R500+, 10% on losses between R99-R499

No manual opt-in required – rebates are credited automatically

Applies to both pre-match and in-play sports betting

Provides a second chance with bonus bets after an unlucky betting period

I mportant conditions

The bonus bets must be wagered once at minimum odds of 1.50 before withdrawal. Maximum weekly cash back is capped at R5,000, with a minimum of R10. Bonus bets expire after 5 days and can only be used on single bets, not multi-bets.

For those interested in betting on the Côme vs Inter Milan clash, this cash back offer provides a potential consolation for unsuccessful wagers. Bettors should review the full terms and conditions on Easybet's website to understand all requirements before participating in the promotion.

Our Prediction: