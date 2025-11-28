Durban City vs Orlando Pirates predictions: Pirates to clinch top spot

Our betting expert expects Orlando Pirates to come out on top and demonstrate their quality, but they will run into some trouble from the hosts.

+

Best bets for Durban City vs Orlando Pirates

1x2 - Orlando Pirates at odds of 1.68 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.60 on Betway

First goal - Durban City at odds of 3.50 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Durban City 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Durban City 1-2 Orlando Pirates Goalscorers prediction: Durban City: Haashim Domingo, Orlando Pirates: Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis

Durban City’s first season in the Premier Soccer League has been impressive. Although they started with four unbeaten league games, they’ve slowly settled into near mid-table form. City go into this game in seventh spot, but only three points off third place.

The incentive remains for the hosts to aim for three points in their upcoming fixture against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Gavin Hunt will surely want to secure a spot in Africa in his first season with a new club.

Hunt’s men successfully avoided defeat against Richards Bay during the week, which is an achievement to say the least. The Durbanites were previously eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup by the same opponent at the same venue.

They will be eager to maintain their momentum and clinch a positive result against Pirates. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men are on an excellent run, not tasting domestic defeat since the second gameweek of the PSL campaign.

The Buccaneers were clinical against Chippa in midweek, having secured three points with a 2-0 victory. That result took them to second in the standings, level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns, but with one additional game.

This weekend’s fixture is that additional game. If the Sowetan giants can avoid defeat in Durban, they will secure first place before Sundowns play again.

Probable lineups for Durban City vs Orlando Pirates

Durban City expected lineup: Keet, Nyulu, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Jurgens, Jodwana, Domingo, Mokoena, Maseko, Koapeng

Orlando Pirates expected lineup: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Seema, Sibisi, Hotto, Nemtajela, Mbatha, Appollis. Mbule, Moremi, Mbuthuma

Pirates in excellent form

Pirates head into this match as firm favourites for maximum points. They’ve only lost two games since the start of the season, both of which occurred in the opening couple of weeks. Since then, their domestic form has been nearly perfect.

After they lost their away CAF Champions League match to St Eloi Lipopo, the Sea Robbers have been on a seven-game unbeaten run. That comprises six victories and a solitary draw away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Durban City were on a three-game losing streak before their win against Marumo Gallants in early November. However, the hosts have lost three of their last five head-to-heads, winning once in that run.

Hope for the hosts

Durban City perform better at home than away. They’ve netted eight goals in six league games, which is an average of 1.33 goals per game. Every home match they’ve played in the PSL has seen at least one goal scored.

Meanwhile, the visitors have never blanked once in all their Betway Premiership away dates. They’re the best in the division offensively away from home, having scored nine goals in five games, at an average of 1.80 goals per game.

The average GF and GA in Pirates’ away league fixtures is 2.60. They’ve crucially conceded at least once in each of their last two PSL games on the road, offering the hosts some hope. Additionally, 60% of the visitors’ away dates saw both teams find the back of the net.

With a scoring rate of 83% at home, Hunt’s men are likely to score at least once across 90 minutes.

Netting the first goal

Building on that confidence that the hosts should feel, they are well primed to strike first. Pirates conceded first in 20% of their away league matches. However, Durban City tend to start faster when they have the support of their home fans.

The Citizens scored first in six of their 13 Betway Premiership outings, which equates to 46% of all matches. However, in KZN, they’ve ramped that number up to four out of six games, delivering the first goal in 67% of those fixtures.