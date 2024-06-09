Djibouti vs Ethiopia Predictions: Tips and Odds for World Cup Qualifier

Best Djibouti vs Ethiopia Predictions and tips as both nations look to record their first three points in their first head-to-head since 2019.

+

Djibouti vs Ethiopia Predictions & Tips

Ethiopia to win

Under 2.5 goals

NG

Ethiopia to win and under 2.5 goals

Ethiopia to win 1-0 correct score

Samuel Akinbinu to score anytime

Amanuel Gebremichael to score anytime

Visitors to claim vital three points

After losing their opening two matches, both Ethiopia and Djibouti will know qualifying for the next stage of the World Cup is unlikely to happen. However, all wins are extremely important as the two nations look to develop on the pitch.

After conceding seven goals from their opening two matches without scoring, Djibouti’s defence has looked incredibly weak. They’ve not been able to create anything meaningful, which is a huge cause for concern.

Ethiopia haven’t scored either, but two narrow defeats suggest they are a level above their opponents. Now is the time if they are to record their first victory.

Bet 1: Ethiopia to win

Lack of firepower for both sides

As we have mentioned above, both teams have yet to score after their opening two matches. Recent results for the hosts indicate this is a huge problem for them, having scored just one goal in their last five matches, which came against Equatorial Guinea.

Although Ethiopia have also been disappointing with their recent form, their defence has been much stronger. They managed to keep a clean sheet vs Sierra Leone and only lost to Egypt 1-0. Their defence should be enough to keep out a Djibouti side which are incredibly weak.

Bet 2: NG

A tight affair anticipated

If Djibouti aren’t going to score, it is incredibly unlikely that Ethiopia will run riot - especially away from home.

You have to go back all the way to 2022 the last time Ethiopia scored more than two goals in a match, which came against South Sudan.

Ethiopia have beaten Djibouti in all four previous head-to-head matches, but with both teams current form, it is unlikely the visitors will all of a sudden find their scoring boots.

Bet 3: Under 2.5 goals

Narrow victory at generous odds

For those who like to bet on correct scores and hopefully land a big priced winner, we are backing the visitors to win 1-0.

Djibouti seem incapable of scoring, while Ethiopia have shown very little in attack themselves. However, as we have mentioned, Ethiopia have won all four previous head-to-head matches, and are clearly superior to their opponents - but not by much.

The three points are the priority here and if Ethiopia take the lead, expect them to sit back and protect their lead, knowing Djibouti’s attack isn’t good enough to break them down.