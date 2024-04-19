Crystal Palace vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Palace to capitalise on West Ham’s European hangover

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Premier League battle between Crystal Palace and West Ham, including 2.90 odds on the corner range.

Crystal Palace shocked the football world last weekend when they went to Anfield and returned with all three points.

Oliver Glasner needed a result to go his way after a five-game winless run and he couldn’t have got it at a more difficult place.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Crystal Palace/West Ham & Yes @ 2.50 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.80 with Betway

Corner range - 9-11 corners @ 2.90 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

As a result, Palace are eight points clear of the drop zone and since they’re not completely out of the woods yet, they’d want to achieve that magic 40-point mark.

The Eagles host West Ham on Sunday evening at Selhurst Park in another crunch London derby.

The Hammers are reeling from their Europa League exit at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen during the week.

Having played two more games than Chelsea and one more than Manchester United, it appears that David Moyes’ chances of securing European football again are fading.

West Ham have already accumulated 14 more points at the same stage of the season than last year, a feat that Hammers’ fans should be proud of.

They’re on course to better last season’s finish of 14th but they need to grab more points from the 15 that are available to them.

One that can fall either way

The previous six meetings between these two have been split equally as both have won twice while sharing the spoils on two occasions.

They both enter this match with a record of one Premier League win in their last six but the hosts’ win came just last weekend while West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham.

Either of them can bag the three points on Sunday evening but there should be an ample supply of goalmouth action.

The hosts have scored at least once in their last eight home league matches but they’ve also conceded an average of 1.50 goals in all their fixtures at Selhurst Park this season.

Both teams found the net in each of the last 13 head-to-heads in the Premier League with West Ham scoring at least once in 19 clashes with Palace.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Crystal Palace/ West Ham & Yes @ 2.50 with Betway

Growing in confidence

Crystal Palace have relied primarily on three attackers for their goals this term - Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Édouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The latter has been in excellent form recently, scoring three goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Mateta found the net at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, which should boost his confidence to breach the visitor’s defence on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.80 with Betway

Results of applying pressure

Glasner’s men win an average of 5.60 corners per home game in the league and concede 4.53 flag kicks.

When West Ham are on the road, their attacking play returns an average of 4.38 corners per game but they concede 6.56 corners.

These numbers could even out on matchday falling anywhere between nine and 11 flag kicks in the game.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Betting Tip 3: Corner range - 9-11 corners @ 2.90 with Betway