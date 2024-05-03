Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Palace to dent United’s European hopes

We share predictions for Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, including 6.60 on the halftime/fulltime result.

Ever since Oliver Glasner was appointed Crystal Palace boss he’s transformed the Eagles into a team that plays sleek football.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.50 with Betway

Match result & both teams to score - Crystal Palace & Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Crystal Palace @ 6.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They were on a run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League, seeing off the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle.

The returns of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze from injury have rejuvenated Palace. However, injury kept Eze out last week and he watched his team draw 1-1 with Fulham.

Another mammoth challenge awaits the south London outfit as Manchester United visit Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Still in the hunt for European football next season, Manchester United are in charge of their destiny. They’re currently sixth, which will get them into the Europa Conference League.

Climbing into fifth is probably impossible as they’re six points behind Spurs having played a game more. United also have Newcastle a point behind them, so there’s no room for error.

Red-hot Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been in red-hot form recently. Perhaps, having Eze and Olise behind him has contributed to his confidence in front of goal.

Eze should return on Monday night after having nine days off and Glasner mentioned that he wasn’t far off for last weekend’s clash at Craven Cottage.

Mateta could be the one to reap the benefits against a fragile Manchester United defence. He’s netted four goals in his last three matches to make it 11 in the league this season.

With the visitors conceding more than they’ve scored on the road (GF24, GA26), Mateta will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the United defence.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.50 with Betway

Palace to capitalise on United’s instability

There’s certainly been improvement in the home team’s performances lately and Eagles fans will be hoping they can demonstrate it again on Monday night.

Palace have already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford this season. They’ve both won two apiece in the last five head-to-heads (D1).

Erik ten Hag’s side struggled away from home in the league this term, losing just as many games as they’ve won (7).

Their draws with relegation-threatened Burnley and Sheffield United in the last two weeks demonstrated their instability and indifferent form.

Having said that, they’re likely to find the net since the hosts have conceded at least once in their last 10 games at home while United’s last eight matches have been both teams score.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Match result & both teams to score - Crystal Palace & Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Halftime resistance

The Eagles own an interesting record in that they haven’t been beaten at halftime in their last dozen Premier League fixtures.

11 of their 17 home games have ended deadlocked at the break and they’ve converted four of those into victories (L5, D2).

The Red Devils drew 10 of their 17 away dates after the halftime whistle but they’ve ended losing six of those halftime draws.

Away from home, United conceded 73% (19) goals in the second half with a dozen arriving beyond the 76th minute, a concern for Ten Hag’s troops.