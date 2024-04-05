Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to reach the summit

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Crystal Palace, including 4.80 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

Since Oliver Glasner took over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, he’s accumulated five points in as many Premier League games (W1, D2, L2).

Even though Palace have only won two games from 10 since the new year, they are on course to preserve their league status as they’re currently 14th and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 2.00 with Betway

Manchester City corner range - over seven corners @ 2.02 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 4.80 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Eagles have a horrible record against top-five opposition this term, losing six from seven games (D1). However, that solitary point came in a come-from-behind draw at the Etihad.

The Selhurst Park faithful will surely take that result with open arms on Saturday when Manchester City visit, looking to reclaim the summit of the league.

City’s 4-1 humbling of Aston Villa during the week meant they kept close tabs on Arsenal and Liverpool and will reach the top if they win here at the early kickoff.

There’s no doubt that the champions will want to get revenge on the hosts after Palace scored twice to rescue a point in a 2-2 classic earlier in the season.

Being at the summit before their title chasers play will be a psychological win for Pep Guardiola’s troops, so we can expect the big guns to be out for this one.

Causing enough trouble

Crystal Palace have often caused City problems at Selhurst Park but found it difficult to hit the back of the net recently.

They can be optimistic this time around though as the visitors have only kept three clean sheets in 14 away games in the Premier League this season.

City’s visits to London haven't been pleasant from a defensive perspective as they’ve only had one shutout in their last nine trips to the English capital.

Interestingly, that clean sheet came against Palace last season but with the visitors expected to be without defensive players like Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, the hosts will be confident of breaching the champions’ backline.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 2.00 with Betway

Applying pressure

City are expected to dominate proceedings in the early kickoff on Saturday. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne could return to the starting lineup after resting up during the week.

With the Belgian’s creativity and Phil Foden’s recent goalscoring form, City are bound to be camped in the Palace half.

Consequently, defensive clearances from Glasner’s makeshift backline could lead to several flag kicks for the visitors.

Palace will be without Chris Richard, Marc Guehi, Rob Holding and Cheick Dourcoure, which certainly weakens their defensive abilities.

City won an average of 7.29 corners away from home in the league this term and could see their corner count rise again on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Manchester City corner range - over seven corners @ 2.02 with Betway

Ending the drought

It must be noted that Crystal Palace’s last goal at Selhurst Park against Manchester City came courtesy of Luka Milivojevic back in 2019.

However, City’s rearguard has been penetrable this season. Jean-Philippe Mateta is probably the likely source to break through the Cityzen's defence this weekend.

Mateta has opened the scoring in two of his last three league games for Palace and he was on target in the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 4.80 with Betway