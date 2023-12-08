Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Salah to set Selhurst Park alight

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for Crystal Palace and Liverpool fixture. It includes two markets at 2.23 odds.

It’s the early kick-off on Saturday where Liverpool have a chance to leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the Premier League if they can overturn Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds are gaining momentum in the league having come from behind to beat Fulham last week and giving Sheffield United’s new manager, Chris Wilder, a 2-0 baptism of fire.

On the note of fire, Roy Hodgson is under immense pressure as Palace boss, largely thanks to their recent form, losing five of their last seven in the league.

It doesn’t look like things will improve for the Eagles with their sick bay currently fully occupied by some of their crucial players.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah @ 2.03 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result - Liverpool/Liverpool @ 2.23 with Betway

Liverpool to score in both halves @ 2.23 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Scintillating Salah to return to form

While he hasn’t found the back of the net since the start of November, Mohamed Salah has proven critical in creating opportunities for his teammates in the last few games.

However, in 12 appearances against Palace, the Egyptian King has scored nine times and provided six assists.

The Londoners will be without Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding and Dean Henderson, which will significantly weaken their defence.

Since Salah hasn’t scored in his last three Premier League fixtures, he’s due for a return, especially as the leading scorer for the Reds with 10 all season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah @ 2.03 with Betway

Liverpool to win both halves

Of their 15 league matches this season, Liverpool have led at halftime in six of them, equating to 40% of their total games.

They have a tendency to defend their lead having conceded only five times after taking the lead on 15 occasions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken the lead in two of their five away fixtures to the break and you get the feeling they will add to that number at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Palace have lost more (four) games at home than they’ve won (one) and have accumulated no points at home when going behind first.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Full-time result - Liverpool/Liverpool @ 2.23 with Betway

Goals either side of the break

With the second-worst attacking record in the division, don’t expect much from Palace going forward.

However, the visitors will likely strike in both halves as they’ve scored five and eight goals either side of the break when playing away from home this season.

Liverpool have netted 34 times this term, just two goals behind the prolific Manchester City.

Recent performances have demonstrated that this Liverpool team push for goals near the halftime mark and again near the end.