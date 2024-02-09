We share predictions and betting tips for Monday night’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Another London derby closes out matchday 24 in the Premier League, but this one may not be as closely contested as the one at the London Stadium this weekend.

Crystal Palace aren’t completely free from the fear of relegation as they’re currently 14th but just five points ahead of Everton in 18th.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win @ 1.84 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.80 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.65 with Betway

Strangely enough, they’re also staring up the table where Chelsea lie in 11th place and five points in front of them.

With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, nobody would have imagined that Chelsea would be in the bottom half of the table at this stage of the season.

Even with a win on Monday night at Selhurst Park, they may not climb the table as it will depend on Wolves not getting anything against Brentford.

Both teams need three points desperately and with it being a London derby under lights, it’s shaping up to be an enticing watch.

Mounting pressure

Pressure is mounting on Palace boss Roy Hodgson as his team have won just two of their last 14 games in all competitions.

Their home record makes for horrible reading, winning only 12 points from a possible 33.

With their star players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise set to miss out, there won’t be much from the hosts going forward to trouble Chelsea.

Chelsea have also enjoyed playing the Eagles, winning all 13 of their previous head-to-heads.

The corresponding fixture last season ended with Chelsea winning 2-1, a likely outcome at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 1.84 with Betway

Defensive absentees

Chelsea haven’t been poor in front of goal this term, it’s going the other way that’s been a problem for them. They’ve conceded at least once in their last 10 games in all competitions.

The Blues enjoy a record of having scored more than one goal in their previous 20 meetings with Palace.

To make matters worse for the hosts, their last five Premier League fixtures have ended with more than two goals being scored in the game.

Palace have major absentees at the back with Marc Guehi and Joel Ward out of contention, adding to their defensive woes.

With Pochettino’s men averaging 1.64 league goals per game away from home this term, it’s likely to be a goal fest for the West Londoners.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.80 with Betway

Immediate impact

When he switched from Manchester City to Chelsea, nobody would have imagined the level of impact Cole Palmer would have on this team.

The English forward has already scored 10 Premier League goals this term, equally splitting them between Stamford Bridge and on their travels.

Palmer is also on penalty duty for the Blues and has a recent record of four in four in the league, making him an ideal candidate to score on Monday night.