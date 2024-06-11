Congo vs Morocco Predictions: Morocco to secure the win

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Congo vs Morocco ahead of their clash on Tuesday at 9 pm.

+

Congo vs Morocco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Congo vs Morocco

Morocco to win with odds of 1.70 on Betway (or 10bet), equating to a 58% chance for the visitors to win. Hakim Ziyech to score with odds of 1.60 on Betway (or 10bet), indicating a 62% chance for the Moroccan forward to score. Both teams to score - no with odds of 2.00 on Betway (or 10bet), representing a 50% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Morocco should be expected to win against Congo by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Morocco travel to Congo aiming to maintain their 100% record in Group E as Africa’s World Cup qualifiers continue.

Having beaten Zambia and Tanzania in their opening matches, Morocco are on track to comfortably finish in the top spot as many expected. Having scored four goals, their attacking threat is their best asset, and Congo are in for a tough match.

Congo have only played one match so far, but they were hammered 4-2 against Zambia. It looks incredibly unlikely they will be able to put their first points on the board when they face Morocco.

Congo vs Morocco Bet 1: Morocco Victory @ 1.70 with Betway (or 10bet)

There’s no surprise to see Morocco dominating Group E. After two wins from their opening two matches, they will want to extend that winning run against Congo on Tuesday evening.

With a team filled with European-based players, there’s a real gulf in quality between Morocco and the rest of the nations in their group, which is why it has been plain sailing for them so far.

Congo have only played once, but conceded four against Zambia, a nation which lost to Morocco in the last round. Everything points towards another Morocco win as they want to take charge of Group E.

Congo vs Morocco Bet 2: Hakim Ziyech Anytime Scorer @ 1.60 with Betway (or 10bet)

Hakim Ziyech has performed incredibly well whilst on loan at Galatasaray over the last season. The Moroccan has scored eight goals in all competitions in 23 appearances in Europe.

He’s continued his good form back in a Moroccan shirt, scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot against Zambia last week. If Morocco are to win a penalty, Ziyech is their first choice from 12 yards, and he is often very reliable in this situation.

However, although he is good at penalties, Ziyech has shown an ability to cut in from the right-hand side and score using his left foot for both club and country for many years now.

As one of the team’s more experienced and dangerous players, Congo may struggle to contain him over the 90 minutes. He might be one of the main threats in this fixture.

Congo vs Morocco Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 2.00 with Betway (or 10bet)

Although Congo managed to score two goals against Zambia, this is a completely different nation to deal with.

Morocco have only conceded one goal in their two matches to date. Although securing three points is the priority, they will want to keep a clean sheet and send a statement out to other leading African nations.

Morocco have kept three clean sheets from their last five matches in all competitions, including one against Zambia in the recent African Cup of Nations.

With PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd in defence, they should have enough to keep Congo’s attackers quiet throughout the match.

Probable Lineups for Congo vs Morocco

The probable lineup for Congo in the "system of play."

Ndzila; Ovouka, Nzaba, Ondongo, Etou, Ossete, Massanga Matondo, Bassouamina, Bifouma, Mboungou, Mondzenga

The probable lineup for Morocco in the "system of play."

Bono; Attiyat Allah, Saiss, Aguerd, Hakimi, El Azzouzi, Ounahi, Ziyech, Diaz, Ben Seghir, En Nesyri