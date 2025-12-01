Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs predictions: More misery for the hosts

Our betting expert expects another defeat for the hosts as they fight to get out of the relegation zone against a side that need a win.

+

Best bets for Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chippa United 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Goalscorers prediction: Kaizer Chiefs: Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi

Chippa United are heading into dangerous territory. The Chilli Boys are rooted to the foot of the Betway Premiership table as the midpoint of the season approaches. They’ve only accumulated eight points after 14 games.

It doesn’t help Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s men that their next PSL date is against Sowetan giants, Kaizer Chiefs. Chippa faced Orlando Pirates last week, and that didn’t end well. The Buccaneers ran out 2-0 winners.

Time is running out for the hosts to turn their season around as the rest of the pack pulls away. Even a miraculous win on Wednesday would only see them level on points with Magesi, provided Magesi lose to Sekhukhune that night.

Kaizer Chiefs, however, are focused on claiming a spot in Africa come the end of the season. The Amakhosi enter this round in fourth, level on points with Sekhukhune but having played one match fewer. They simply need to keep winning to maintain pressure on those teams above them.

Co-coaches Cedric Kazed and Khalil Ben Youssef have done a decent job since taking over the reins from Nasreddine Nabi. The pair have overseen eight matches in all competitions and delivered four draws, two wins, and just one defeat.

Probable lineups for Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United expected lineup: Msibi, Kammies, Majadibodu, Fasika, Modise, Mosele, Hlope, Mfecane, Matrose, Bonani, Eva Nga

Kaizer Chiefs expected lineup: Petersen, Monyane, Kwinika, Miguel, Mako, Mthethwa, Cele, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Velebayi, Ighodaro

Away defensive solidity

Chippa have secured the majority of the PSL’s unwanted records. On the goals front, they're joint-worst with just seven goals from 14 games alongside Siwelele. They are at the bottom at home, with four goals scored in seven matches.

The Chilli Boys failed to find the back of the net in 67% of their home league fixtures this term. Vilakazi’s troops are on a run of three home games without scoring. They have lost to nil in 29% of all their league matches at home.

Chiefs will surely take advantage of that and register yet another clean sheet. The Glamour Boys conceded just six goals in 14 PSL matches. Only Pirates have shipped fewer, with five. The visitors are particularly reliable on the road. They’ve scored in every league match on the road.

The Naturena outfit have kept a clean sheet in each of their road trips in the PSL (100%). That means none of those fixtures have seen both teams score. The last six head-to-heads have also ended with either one team or neither side scoring.

Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.46 on Betway

Chiefs’ away dominance to continue

With just one league victory all season, it would be bold to back the hosts for a win here. Chippa have not tasted a triumph in the PSL in their last eight consecutive attempts. Their previous win came back in September, which is why they find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

Chiefs are winless in Africa, with one defeat and a draw. Despite that, they are in excellent form. In the Betway Premiership, the visitors remain undefeated in their last five outings in a row. Additionally, the Amakhosi have won all their away dates in this competition so far, and all of them came without conceding.

The visitors have won two of the last three head-to-heads, sharing the spoils in their most recent meeting. However, Chiefs have won three of their previous five away matches against Chippa. This indicates a fourth victory could be on the cards on Wednesday night.

Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Kaizer Chiefs at odds of 1.81 on Betway

Strong second half

Kaizer Chiefs have often taken time to get going in their Betway Premiership campaign. They’ve produced 62% of all the goals they’ve scored in the second half. When they’re on their travels, that percentage increases to 75%.

Chippa’s stats suggest Chiefs are more likely to score in the second half than the first. The Chilli Boys shipped 67% of their total league goals after the restart. Meanwhile, at home, they concede 58% of their goals in the second stanza.

The visitors are likely to dominate the game from start to finish. Goals are likely to start flowing in the latter half of the 90 minutes.