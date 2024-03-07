Chelsea vs Newcastle United Predictions: Newcastle’s poor travel record to help Chelsea

We share predictions and betting tips for Monday night’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.

+

The battle for next season’s European places is heating up with teams from sixth to 12 on the table still in with a mathematical chance of qualification.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Chelsea/Draw & Yes @ 1.92 with Betway

First goal - Newcastle United @ 2.25 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon @ 4.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea is one of those who have fallen away as they’re currently sat 11th, eight points off sixth-placed Manchester United.

Crucially, the Blues have a game in hand over teams above them in that race. However, after their 2-2 draw at Brentford last week, the west London club are running out of time.

They have an opportunity to peg back another club vying for European qualification when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Magpies are sat in eighth, three spots and four points ahead of their hosts. If the Tyneside outfit wants another season in Europe, they can’t drop points against Chelsea.

Eddie Howe’s troops are arguably on a better run of form but their away performances this season has left a lot to be desired.

Newcastle’s homesickness

Chelsea’s recent league form isn’t great as they’ve won just one of their previous five fixtures, an away date at Crystal Palace.

However, they ground out a draw at Manchester City and last week’s deadlock at Brentford means they’re unbeaten in three Premier League games.

When on the road this term, Newcastle have been poor, losing eight of their 13 away dates (62%).

Even though they convincingly beat Wolves 3-0 last weekend, their recent hammering at the Emirates is sure to create doubt that they can bag three points at Stamford Bridge.

Of their last three competitive head-to-heads, Chelsea and Newcastle have been all-square in two games after 90 minutes.

If the hosts fail to capitalise on playing at home, it will likely end deadlocked.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Chelsea/Draw & Yes @ 1.92 with Betway

Giving the opponent the upper hand

Chelsea’s poor defending at home has been one of the primary reasons for their league position. The hosts have scored 20 times at Stamford Bridge while conceding 18.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Achilles heel has been allowing his opponents in with a chance as Chelsea have surrendered a lead in 14 of their 26 league games this season (54%).

The Blues have also conceded in five consecutive Premier League matches going into Monday night’s clash with Newcastle.

The Magpies have opened the scoring an impressive 16 times from their 27 games (59%). Howe’s charges also enjoy a record of scoring at least once in their last nine fixtures.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 2: First goal - Newcastle United @ 2.25 with Betway

Geordies to depend on Flash Gordon

Anthony Gordon is the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League for Newcastle, two behind leader Alexander Isak.

The English winger has scored twice in his last three league games and has a knack for netting against Chelsea.

He put the icing on the cake in a 4-1 victory at St James’ Park in November last year and opened the scoring in the corresponding fixture at the end of last season.

It’s worth noting that Gordon is also on penalty duty for the Magpies.