Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: The Blues to snatch London derby

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Fulham’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday, including 2.80 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Both teams will be looking to overcome their midweek losses in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as another London derby kicks off Premier League action on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th spot on the log, while Fulham sit three places and four points behind their city rivals.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Chelsea to win @ 1.63 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.66 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.80 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

The Blues won three consecutive games in all competitions, sandwiched between losses to Middlesborough and Wolves, and will be keen on bagging three points to take them above Manchester United in eighth, albeit, temporarily.

Fulham have shown in recent weeks that they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Cottagers are looking to win three consecutive London derbies for the first time since April 2013.

However, it won’t be easy as they’ve only won once on the road this season, their opening fixture at Everton.

History on Chelsea’s side

Chelsea and Fulham have locked horns 26 times in the Premier League and the visitors have only won twice, both of those at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men will find it difficult to come away with three points from Stamford Bridge on Saturday. While the hosts aren’t unbeatable at home, they tend to always get the better of Fulham.

When they met in October last year, the Blues scored two unanswered goals and secured a victory on the banks of the Thames.

Mauricio Pochettino’s charges will be wary of the side that defeated West Ham and Arsenal in December but will take courage that Fulham’s last three away dates have resulted in a loss by conceding three or more goals.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 1.63 with Betway

Leaky defences on both ends

Chelsea have been reasonably efficient in front of goal, scoring 34 times in the league this term, an average of 1.70 goals per game. However, their defence has repeatedly let them down.

The Blues conceded 31 goals, making them the eighth-worst team, defensively. 50% of their home games have ended with both teams scoring.

With Raúl Jiménez back to lead the line, Fulham always offer a goal threat. He’s netted five goals from the start of November, indicating that he’s now starting to settle down.

It’s worth noting that 50% of Fulham’s league games have seen both teams find the back of the net as well.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.66 with Betway

Ice cold Cole

Since he arrived from Manchester City, Cole Palmer has been a revelation at Chelsea.

The English forward is the club’s top scorer with eight league goals, four of them being from the penalty spot.

He scored a brace in his last Premier League game before the turn of the year and is likely to continue his form into 2024.