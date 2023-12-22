Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Downs to continue invincibility

Capitalise on our predictions and betting tips for Sundowns’ trip to Cape Town City, including 2.19 odds for a match winner.

+

A well-rested Cape Town City entertain log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the DHL Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The Citizens go into this crucial encounter on the back of winning four of their last five league games.

They’re a point behind Supersport United who are in second place on the log and level on points with Orlando Pirates.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Sundowns to win @ 2.09 with Betway

Both teams to score

Sundowns first-half clean sheet

With those two clashing on Saturday, City have an opportunity to secure second place with a win at home.

There are some signs of fatigue creeping into the Mamelodi Sundowns camp.

Even though they’ve had a flawless season in the DSTV Premiership so far, winning all 11 of their fixtures, their exploits in Africa have worn them down.

They struggled to beat Pyramids 1-0 in midweek where the result could have easily gone the other way.

Downs’ historical fixture domination

The last five meetings between City and Sundowns have failed to deliver three points for Eric Tinkler’s charges.

However, there were four draws in that sequence of games with a solitary win for the PSL champions.

The Citizens, traditionally, are difficult to break down, having conceded 11 goals this term, an average of 0.79 goals per game.

Sundowns are on the back of a hard-fought CAF Champions League win in Egypt against an opposition that’s not dissimilar to City.

Just like they did in midweek, Masandawana should find a way to bag three points.

Cape Town City vs Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Sundowns to win @ 2.09 with Betway

Defence breaches on both ends

Three of the last four meetings between these sides ended goalless, including the previous fixture in April this year.

However, Cape Town City can take advantage of Masandawana’s fatigued defence. City average 1.60 goals at home, finding the back of the net in 80% of their league fixtures.

Rhulani Mokoena’s attacking tactics are always a threat to the opposition.

Even though striker Peter Shalulile looked leggy during the week, there is enough attacking talent in the camp to penetrate City’s defence.

The visitors average over two goals per game and have seen the net bulge in all their away league fixtures this term.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score

City slow to start

From the eight goals Cape Town City scored at home in the league this season, only three have come in the first half.

All of those have been between the 31st minute and the end of the first period.

Meanwhile, Downs have been stingy in defence and are yet to concede in the first half while on their travels.

In their seven away dates this season, they’ve never allowed their opponents to take the lead or go into the break with the upper hand.