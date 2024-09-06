Cameroon vs Namibia Predictions: The Indomitable Lions set to roar

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Cameroon vs Namibia as they clash in African Cup of Nations qualifying.

Cameroon vs Namibia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Cameroon vs Namibia

Cameroon Victory and No in both teams to score with odds of @ 1.95 on Betway , equating to a 51.3% chance of the Indomitable Lions winning and keeping a clean sheet.

, equating to a 51.3% chance of the Indomitable Lions winning and keeping a clean sheet. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.72 on Betway , indicating a 58.1% chance of no more than two goals in this contest.

, indicating a 58.1% chance of no more than two goals in this contest. First Half Draw with odds of @ 2.25 on Betway, representing a 44.4% chance of the result at half time being all square.

Cameroon should be expected to win against Namibia by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations are underway. There are 11 groups in total with Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya and Zimbabwe making up Group J where the top two will book their place in Morocco.

Not for the first time a sense of chaos surrounds Cameroon. Marc Brys was appointed manager in April then sacked before he could take charge of a single game following a row with football federation president Samuel Eto'o. He has since been reinstated and will be the man in the technical area here.

Preparation has been far from ideal with a dispute between FECAFOOT and the Ministry of Sports. At the time of writing, arguments over the location of the game and also where the players will assemble are ongoing!

Namibia are big underdogs but will take confidence from winning the last meeting between the two sides last year.

Probable Lineups for Cameroon vs Namibia

The probable lineup for Cameroon in the "4-1-4-1"

Onana; Tolo, Wooh, Ngadeu, Tchatchoua; Baleba; Bassogog, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa, Mbeumo; Aboubakar

The probable lineup for Namibia in the "4-3-3"

Ndisiro; Nashixwa, Hambira, Kamberipa, Kambanda; Kasume, Petrus, Karuuombe; Kulula, Kamatuka, Muzeu.

The Indomitable Lions set to roar

The stage is set for an intriguing AFCON qualifier as Cameroon prepares to host Namibia in what promises to be a closely contested match. Both teams enter this fixture with recent performances that have raised eyebrows and set the stage for an unpredictable encounter.

Cameroon, the five-time African champions, come into this match with mixed results having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five internationals. However, they boast an impressive home record, having won their last three matches on home soil which should tip the balance of this contest in their favour.

The Indomitable Lions home record in AFCON qualifiers remains formidable. They are undefeated in their last 14 such matches, winning 10 and drawing 4.

Namibia comes into this match off the back of a shocking result. Their impressive seven-game unbeaten run came to a spectacular end in July when they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Angola.

Tight encounter expected in opening fixture

The Indomitable Lions have conceded a goal in each of their last eight matches, a statistic that will undoubtedly concern their coaching staff and fans alike. But with the experienced Marc Brys finally taking charge expect a focus on keeping things tight at the back.

During their undefeated 14-game run at home in AFCON qualifiers Cameroon have scored 24 goals while only conceding five. Showcasing their attacking prowess and general dominance on home soil.

However, the fact that over 2.5 goals have been scored in only four of these 14 matches suggests that their home qualifiers tend to be relatively low-scoring affairs. This one looks set to follow suit.

Slow burner on the agenda

Namibia’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Angola in July will have undoubtedly dented their confidence. But it may also serve as a wake-up call and motivate them to prove themselves against a strong opponent like Cameroon.

There may be a defensive focus after conceding several goals. Before that match, the Warriors’ last defeat was also at the hands of Angola this time losing 3-0. They followed that up with a draw against Lesotho in which the first half ended 0-0.

Cameroon’s 2-1 defeat to Namibia in their last encounter will serve as a warning not to underestimate their visitors. They drew their next match following that also going in at half-time level and despite winning their last AFCON home qualifier 3-0 against Burundi that game was goalless at the interval.

