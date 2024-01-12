Cameroon vs Guinea Predictions and Betting Tips: Guinea can surprise Cameroon

Explore predictions and betting tips for Cameroon’s AFCON opener against Guinea on Monday evening, including 4.00 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

After finishing third when they hosted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon will want to go a step further and at least book a spot in this year’s final.

They must first overcome a tough Group C where, realistically, three teams have a chance for automatic qualification, including champions Senegal and their opponents on Monday, Guinea.

Cameroon vs Guinea Betting Tips

Double chance - Draw/ Guinea @ 1.64 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.16 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassy @ 4.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cameroon’s historic profile may make them slight favourites for this fixture, but Guinea aren’t pushovers and have better form on their side.

The coastal West African nation will be eager to better their runners-up finish in 1976. The National Elephants went out in the knockout stages in 2021 but made it through their group with current champions Senegal.

Times have changed

In their last six meetings against each other, Cameroon and Guinea have won two apiece and shared the spoils on two occasions.

However, the Indomitable Lions’ wins came in 2007 and 2009.

Much has changed since then and the National Elephants have got the better of their opponents in the last two games in 2021 and 2017.

Kaba Diawara’s charges are a different prospect now and can easily upset the applecart on Monday evening.

His team will also be high on confidence after dispatching Nigeria 2-0 in a warm-up match last Monday.

Cameroon have registered just one win in their last five international matches, drawing in their warm-up game against Zambia last week.

Cameroon vs Guinea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/ Guinea @ 1.64 with Betway

Attacking returns on both sides

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar seems to be evergreen and will be chasing his Golden Boot achievement from the previous edition in the Ivory Coast.

In their last four battles with Guinea, Rigobert Song’s troops have failed to keep a clean sheet, indicating there are defensive frailties for the National Elephants to exploit.

Guinea have shipped three goals in their last four games with both teams finding the net in 40% of their last five internationals.

Cameroon vs Guinea Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.16 with Betway

One of the best in the world

Guinea have a dangerous weapon going forward in the form of Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been in incredible form this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart.

Having featured for the French under-16, under-19, and under-20 teams, Guirassy switched to his parental nation.

The forward has 12 international caps with Guinea and three goals to his name, including one against Brazil in a friendly last year.

Cameroon’s number one, Andre Onana won’t be available for this encounter after committing to playing for Manchester United against Tottenham on Saturday, further weakening the previous hosts’ at the back.