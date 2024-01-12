Cameroon vs Guinea Predictions and Betting Tips: Guinea can surprise Cameroon

After finishing third when they hosted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon will want to go a step further and at least book a spot in this year’s final.
They must first overcome a tough Group C where, realistically, three teams have a chance for automatic qualification, including champions Senegal and their opponents on Monday, Guinea.
Cameroon vs Guinea Betting Tips
- Double chance - Draw/ Guinea @ 1.64 with Betway
- Both teams to score @ 2.16 with Betway
- Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassy @ 4.00 with Betway
Cameroon’s historic profile may make them slight favourites for this fixture, but Guinea aren’t pushovers and have better form on their side.
The coastal West African nation will be eager to better their runners-up finish in 1976. The National Elephants went out in the knockout stages in 2021 but made it through their group with current champions Senegal.
Times have changed
In their last six meetings against each other, Cameroon and Guinea have won two apiece and shared the spoils on two occasions.
However, the Indomitable Lions’ wins came in 2007 and 2009.
Much has changed since then and the National Elephants have got the better of their opponents in the last two games in 2021 and 2017.
Kaba Diawara’s charges are a different prospect now and can easily upset the applecart on Monday evening.
His team will also be high on confidence after dispatching Nigeria 2-0 in a warm-up match last Monday.
Cameroon have registered just one win in their last five international matches, drawing in their warm-up game against Zambia last week.
Attacking returns on both sides
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar seems to be evergreen and will be chasing his Golden Boot achievement from the previous edition in the Ivory Coast.
In their last four battles with Guinea, Rigobert Song’s troops have failed to keep a clean sheet, indicating there are defensive frailties for the National Elephants to exploit.
Guinea have shipped three goals in their last four games with both teams finding the net in 40% of their last five internationals.
One of the best in the world
Guinea have a dangerous weapon going forward in the form of Serhou Guirassy.
The 27-year-old has been in incredible form this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart.
Having featured for the French under-16, under-19, and under-20 teams, Guirassy switched to his parental nation.
The forward has 12 international caps with Guinea and three goals to his name, including one against Brazil in a friendly last year.
Cameroon’s number one, Andre Onana won’t be available for this encounter after committing to playing for Manchester United against Tottenham on Saturday, further weakening the previous hosts’ at the back.
