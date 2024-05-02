Burnley vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Do or die time for Burnley

We share predictions and betting tips for Newcastle’s Premier League date with Burnley, including 2.95 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

Burnley have demonstrated some fight in recent weeks in a bid to avoid the drop into the Championship. However, with three games left, they’re running out of time.

The Clarets go into this weekend in 19th place, two points away from safety. An improvement in form has come at the right time as Burnley struggle for survival.

Burnley vs Newcastle Betting Tips

First goal - Burnley @ 2.20 with Betway

Matchbet and totals - Newcastle & over 2.5 goals @ 2.46 with Betway

Halftime/fulltime result - Newcastle/Newcastle @ 2.95 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their next task won’t be a simple one as they entertain Newcastle at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle still have much to play for with their European destiny firmly in their hands. The Magpies are seventh and a point behind Manchester United.

While they will face the Red Devils in the penultimate game of the season, they need to be perfect in their other two fixtures, starting with Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

Early encouragement

Vincent Kompany’s troops have drastically improved recently. The Clarets only lost one of their last eight Premier League matches (D5, W2).

They’ve found the back of the net in their last three consecutive games and will look to strike first on Saturday to give themselves and their fans a boost.

At Turf Moor this season, the hosts landed the first blow in eight of their 17 fixtures (47%). With players like Lyle Foster returning to the squad and form, it’s likely to happen again.

Additionally, Newcastle are poor away from home, conceding the opening goal in 11 out of 16 fixtures (69%), something that will give the Burnley faithful hope.

Burnley vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: First goal - Burnley @ 2.20 with Betway

A game of strikes

Burnley have struggled against Newcastle in their recent head-to-heads. The visitors have won each of the last five clashes between these two.

60% of those fixtures have seen the goal count rise to above 2.5 on the day. 57% of all Burnley’s league games this term resulted in over 2.5 goals being scored.

Newcastle are an attacking force, especially with Alexander Isak leading the line and in fine form at the minute.

Eddie Howe’s men have breached the 2.5 goal mark in 24 of their 34 Premier League fixtures equating to 71% of the time.

With so much on the line for both teams, they could go all out to secure the result they need for their respective goals, leading to a game of many chances.

Burnley vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: Matchbet and totals - Newcastle & over 2.5 goals @ 2.46 with Betway

History to haunt the Clarets

Burnley have only won five matches all season, primarily the reason why they find themselves in the dogfight.

The Clarets have been losing at halftime in 10 of their 17 home games this term (D4, W3). Nine of those midway losses ended in defeat after 90 minutes.

While Newcastle have only led at the break in three of their 16 away dates, they’ve always enjoyed a better halftime record against the hosts.

All five of their recent Premier League clashes produced wins for Newcastle at the midpoint of the match, all of which they went on to secure three points.

Burnley vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Newcastle/Newcastle @ 2.95 with Betway