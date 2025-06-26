Premier League side offers huge value in top 10 finish market

After an eighth-place Premier League finish in 24/25, the Seagulls have invested heavily in more young talent to increase their chances in 25/26.

In addition to investing in their squad, other teams will be weaker or focused on European campaigns. Therefore, Albion are at value for the top 10.

Premier League Outright Betting Markets Odds Brighton to Finish Top Half 2.00 Brighton to Finish Top 6 8.00 Brighton to Be Relegated 12.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton continue to double down on their recruitment drive

One of the key aspects of Brighton & Hove Albion’s success in the Premier League has been their investment in data analysis. Not only does it inform about the way they play, but also about the players they recruit.

Albion owner Tony Bloom has developed one of the world’s most sophisticated data dashboards for player recruitment. The Seagulls have been able to find hidden gems from around the world at rock-bottom prices. As a result, they’ve earned a lot of money by selling players such as Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

The Seagulls have already spent almost £60m on new recruits for the 2025/26 season. Hellas Verona centre-half Diego Coppola enhances their defensive options. Meanwhile, Sunderland’s EFL Championship playoff-winning goalscorer, Tom Watson, joined from Wearside.

Their most expensive new player to date is the 18-year-old Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos.

Albion appear set to have a great blend of youth and experience in their 25/26 roster if they can hold onto proven campaigners like Kaoru Mitoma this summer.

Europe may be a major distraction

There are no less than nine Premier League teams set to play in European competition in 25/26. After Spurs won the Europa League, they secured a place in next season’s Champions League. However, this is an additional place, not at the expense of the top five teams in the 24/25 Premier League.

Newcastle United have secured a place in the Conference League on account of their historic Carabao Cup success. Even though they finished fifth, Nottingham Forest, who came in seventh, got the Conference League spot last season instead.

Aston Villa failed to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of last season and will have to settle for the Europa League. FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are currently set to play in the Europa League as well.

Almost half the teams in the league are playing midweek European games throughout the season. Therefore, Brighton are almost certain to benefit from playing fewer games in 25/26. They will be fresher and in better form to trouble the sides that are focused on lifting a continental trophy.

At least two sides around them are in transitional periods

The teams that finished ninth and tenth in last season’s Premier League could also struggle to compete for the top half this time around.

Brentford finished two points clear of 11th-placed Fulham in tenth, having scored 56 points in 38 games. They’ve lost head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham. The Bees appear set to take a risk and appoint set-piece coach and rookie manager Keith Andrews as Frank’s replacement.

For Andrews to land his first job in club management at Premier League level is testament to the faith the Bees’ ownership has in the Irishman. However, it will be challenging to rebuild a squad that lost Mark Flekken and could be set to lose players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Christian Norgaard. They've all played a crucial part in keeping Brentford strong down the middle recently.

AFC Bournemouth, who finished ninth, five points behind Brighton in 24/25, are in a similar situation. Star centre-back Dean Huijsen has transferred to Real Madrid, while the Premier League clubs are also circling around Antoine Semenyo and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Moreover, left-back Milos Kerkez is almost certain to join defending champions Liverpool.

When all of the above is considered, it’s hard to understand why the Seagulls are considered to only have an even chance of getting a top-half finish again.