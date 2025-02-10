Brest vs PSG Predictions: PSG to Edge All Ligue 1 Tie

We’ve got Brest vs PSG predictions for this all Ligue 1 UEFA Champions League play-off round clash. Our expert predicts an entertaining PSG win.

+

Brest vs PSG: Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brest vs PSG:

PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.70 with Betway

PSG -1 handicap at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

Brest and PSG are set for an all-French Champions League knockout tie, the first of its kind since the 2009/10 quarter-final between Bordeaux and Lyon.

It’s technically a home leg for Brest. However, it’s important to note they play their Champions League home games away from their actual ground.

Still, only record winners Real Madrid have managed to defeat them in Champions League home action this season. This marks Brest’s first loss in a major European competition.

They’ll have to be at their best to beat a PSG side who haven’t lost to another French team since May 2024.

All of PSG's competitive defeats this season have come in this competition. However, they have won an incredible 13 of their last 14 matches.

Probable Lineups for Brest vs PSG:

Brest Expected Lineup: Bizot, Lala, Haidara, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, Lees-Melou, Magnetti, Camara, Faivre, Ajorque, Sima

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Doue, Vintinha, Ruiz, Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

PSG to Edge an Entertaining Affair

It will take something special to stop PSG at the moment. The French giants are unbeaten in 16 competitive games, winning 13 of those.

Nine of those wins also saw both teams score. Therefore, it wouldn’t be unusual for PSG to emerge victorious but also concede along the way. This was the case when they beat Monaco 4-1 on Friday night, while the same thing happened in their last Champions League away outing.

These two sides met a little over a week ago, and PSG ran out 5-2 victors, so an away win and both teams to score seems generously priced. In fact, five of the last six head-to-head encounters saw PSG win and both teams score, while Brest are winless in 30 meetings against the Parisians.

Brest vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.70 with Betway

PSG to Cruise to a Comfortable Win

With the attacking strength of PSG’s front line, it’s no surprise to see them performing at their best of late.

Six of their last seven wins across all competitions came by at least a two-goal margin, so they’re accustomed to dominating matches.

A 5-2 win over Brest was part of that run. Additionally, their last three head-to-head wins would have resulted in a successful -1 handicap bet.

For this bet to be successful, PSG need to win by at least two clear goals. This is something they have done in each of their last three Champions League games.

Brest vs PSG Bet 2: PSG -1 handicap at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Dembele’s Explosive Run Continues

Ousmane Dembele is currently among the most in-form players in world football. He has netted in seven successive games for PSG, amassing a whopping 13 goals in the process.

There were two hat-tricks therein, one of which came in the dominant 5-2 victory over Brest earlier this month.

He scored five goals across the two Ligue 1 meetings between these clubs this season. Monaco are the only team against which he has scored more goals in his career.

Brest vs PSG Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Betway