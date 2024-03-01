Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions: Blues to avoid Brentford league double

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Chelsea’s trip to Brentford, including 5.20 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

The last few weeks haven’t been ideal for Brentford with poor results ensuring that they have dragged themselves into a relegation battle.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Double chance - Chelsea/Draw @ 1.38 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.49 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Conor Gallagher @ 5.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Monday night’s 4-2 loss to West Ham didn’t do the Bees any favours as the London outfit are in 16th place and five points clear of 18th-placed Luton but having played a game more.

With two London derbies on the horizon against Chelsea and Arsenal, the future doesn’t look optimistic for Thomas Frank’s troops.

They welcome Chelsea to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday evening, which on paper, doesn’t seem like a fixture where a positive result isn’t possible.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had to dust off their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool and gear up for their midweek FA Cup clash with Leeds.

The Blues passed that test but not without raising the heart rates of their fans. A strike in the 90th minute snatched the victory and sent Chelsea into the next round of the competition.While the FA Cup is Mauricio Pochettino’s last chance at silverware this term, he must turn his attention to the league where they lie in 11th place and need to start climbing the table.

Derby delight

Brentford can do the double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1938/39 season after their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in October last year.

However, the west London side are in a poor patch of form, losing three on the bounce in the league and winning just two out of their last 14 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to win back-to-back games for the third time in 2024, indicating an upturn in form for Pochettino’s men.

The Blues have won each of their last four London derbies and may edge out a Brentford side that’s low on confidence.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Chelsea/Draw @ 1.38 with Betway

Brentford’s last seven fixtures in all competitions has seen both teams hit the back of the net. Six of their previous Premier League games have had more than two goals scored on the day.

Even though they’ve kept three consecutive clean sheets against Saturday’s opponents, injuries in the backline to Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey are sure to affect their defence.

Chelsea have let a goal slip in each of their last 12 Premier League games while 10 of their previous 13 have had both teams score.

Even though Pochettino’s men scored 22 away goals this term, they’ve shipped 23 at an average of 1.77 goals per game.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.49 with Betway

Conor get ya

Typically, you’d expect Ivan Toney to get his name on the scoresheet for the hosts. The visitors may expect Nicolas Jackson to find the net on Saturday.

However, a probable source of a Chelsea goal could be Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder has now scored three in his last four games in all competitions.

Gallagher was close to putting Chelsea in the lead in the League Cup final against Liverpool and would have but for the upright’s intervention.

He came on as a sub to score during the week in their FA Cup tie against Leeds and may be unleashed from the start at the Gtech Community Stadium, fresh to cause chaos in the hosts’ defence.