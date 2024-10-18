Bradley Grobler’s long-term injury gives Kaizer Chiefs favourites tag

With the first piece of silverware already snatched up by Orlando Pirates, the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup takes centre stage.

The draw threw up some enticing fixtures, including SuperSport United locking horns with Kaizer Chiefs. At 2.20, the Amakhosi are favourites to win this one, especially due to the lack of attacking options for Matsatsantsa.

Bradley Grobler’s absence Late Incomings Recent form

No talisman

Bradley Grobler has been incredible for SuperSport United since his move from Ajax Cape Town. The veteran forward amassed 87 goals for Matsatsantsa in 277 appearances.

The 36-year-old is also chasing the all-time PSL goal-scoring record set by Siyabonga Nomvethe with 123 goals.

Grobler currently has 112 PSL goals and has the target in his sights but his progress has been knocked back by a groin injury.

Coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that his marksman will be sidelined for a lengthy period and will likely only see football action next year.

It’s a huge blow to the Tshwane outfit who relied on Grobler for goals last season as he scored 11 league goals in 27 appearances, 32% of the team’s total goals.

However, Hunt must find alternative solutions, a plan that’s been echoed by wingback, Lyle Lakay.



Speaking to the media on the launch of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup, Lakay said the team had been over-reliant on Grobler and he and other experienced players needed to step up in his absence.

Apart from losing Grobler early in this campaign, last season’s other top performer, Etiosa Ighodaro was recalled from loan by Sundowns only to loan him out to Amazulu.

It remains to be seen if Hunt has any other tricks up his sleeve, including any possible late incomings.

Finding free agents

The injury to Grobler meant that SuperSport United didn’t have adequate time to bring in a proper replacement for the forward.

However, the free agent door is still open to Gavin Hunt’s team. Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly is one such player.

Rumours during the transfer window suggested that he was set to join Matsatsantsa and even passed his medical, but SuperSport opted for Vincent Pule instead.

Now that the window is shut, the 31-year-old has been training with the Tshwane outfit, leading to escalating murmurs about him signing on the dotted line.

While that seems almost impossible right now, Samir Nurkovic appears to be more likely to come in through the front door at SuperSport United.

The Serbian forward has apparently reached an agreement with the club after his sudden departure from TS Galaxy.

His official arrival is imminent but it remains to be seen if the deal will be done in time for him to lead the line against Kaizer Chiefs in Polokwane this Sunday.

Struggles in front of goal

Since Grobler’s injury, it’s been quite evident that SuperSport’s Achilles heel at the minute is finding the back of the net.

They’ve played four league games so far and only scored once. If that record is anything to go by, they will find it difficult to pierce the Amakhosi defence on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, SuperSport’s previous two victories against Chiefs came on home soil. With this fixture taking place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, the odds are stacked against them.

Betting Tip

Kaizer Chiefs to win @2.20 with Betway