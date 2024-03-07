Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Predictions: Blades aren’t sharp enough to cut down Cherries

Explore predictions, betting tips between Bournemouth and Sheffield United, including 4.80 odds on which teams to score in the first and second half.

+

Bournemouth have done better than most pundits thought they would this season. They’re currently 13th on the log and are far from both relegation and European qualification.

The Cherries put relegation-threatened Burnley to the sword last week, winning 2-0 at Turf Moor, which condemned the Clarets to 19th position on the table.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Bournemouth @ 3.00 with Hollywoodbets

Winning margin - Bournemouth to win by two goals @ 3.10 with Hollywoodbets

Both teams to score - first and second half - Yes/No @ 4.80 with Hollywoodbets

Andoni Iraola’s charges must now face another relegation candidate in Sheffield United, but this time it’s in the comforts of the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

Some pundits have mentioned that this Sheffield United team is possibly the worst to ever grace the Premier League and who could blame them?

The Blades were shell-shocked on Monday night when Arsenal came to Bramall Lane and were 3-0 up inside 15 minutes.

That 6-0 drubbing was their sixth game of the season where they’ve lost by five or more goals. It leaves them rooted to the foot of the table with 13 points from 27 games.

Chris Wilder needs a miracle to avoid the drop but accumulating any points from their next 11 games will help in their quest to maintain their Premier League status for another year.

Hope for the Blades

Bournemouth and Sheffield United enter this fixture in relatively poor form. The hosts have won one of their last five matches in all competitions just like Saturday’s visitors.

In the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane, the Cherries registered a 3-1 victory during a period when they were on a seven-game unbeaten run (W6, D1).

Much has changed since then, which may offer some hope to the travelling contingent. Iraola’s men have been level at halftime in 42% of their league fixtures this term.

Seven of their dozen home games have ended all-square after 45 minutes. The visitors share a similar record where they’ve drawn five of their 13 games on the road at halftime.

However, the hosts tend to come on strong in the second half, scoring 60% of their goals after the restart.

The Blades shipped in more goals in the latter half of games, with 40 of their 72 concessions coming in the second stanza.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Bournemouth @ 3.00 with Hollywoodbets

Popular winning margin

Bournemouth’s most popular winning margin has been by two goals this season. Of their eight league wins, half have been by two goals.

Sheffield United have been defeated in 10 of their road trips this term. Four of those were by a single goal and four by two goals.

Given that the hosts won their last game by a two-goal margin and did the same in their previous head-to-head with the Blades, it’s a possible outcome on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Bournemouth to win by two goals @ 3.10 with Hollywoodbets

Early goals for the Blades

In the last two games that Sheffield United found the back of the net, they scored first with both coming in the first half.

Four of their 10 away goals have also arrived in the first period and generally, the Blades tend to lose control and focus as the game wears on.

Since Bournemouth only conceded in both halves in a quarter of their league games, the visitors may not get any joy after the restart.