Bournemouth vs Manchester City Predictions: City’s late season surge to continue

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Bournemouth, including 3.05 odds on the first goal.

Bournemouth’s run of four wins on the spin in December held them in good stead, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford along the way.

However, since the start of the new year, the Cherries haven’t celebrated a single league victory.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Betting Tips

It’s this form that has dropped them to 13th on the log, eight points above the relegation zone. Facing City during this stage of the campaign is always daunting.

The champions’ back-end surge has become an annual occurrence, especially when they’re preparing to defend their title.

After Liverpool’s come-from-behind win on Wednesday against Luton, Pep Guardiola’s men can’t afford another slip-up like last week’s home draw to Chelsea.

With the log leaders contesting the Carabao Cup final over the weekend, the Cityzens can apply pressure with a win that takes them to within a single point behind the Merseyside outfit.

A forgone conclusion

Bournemouth’s form has no doubt seen a drop-off and a scary statistic for them is that only Burnley have collected fewer points than them in 2024 (2).

Their record against City doesn’t suggest that things may turn around for Andoni Iraola’s charges this weekend.

They’ve lost all 13 meetings against the champions, the worst 100% losing record against any single team in England’s top-flight.

The visitors this weekend taught the Cherries a lesson in both the last reverse and corresponding fixtures, beating them 6-1 and 4-1 respectively.

To make matters worse, the hosts have never beaten a side starting the day in the top four in their previous 12 attempts, indicating this fixture could be a foregone conclusion (D2, L10).

A history of goals

With Erling Haaland seemingly back to his imperious best, it’s going to be a tough Saturday afternoon at the Vitality Stadium for the hosts.

The Norwegian has netted three goals from three Premier League games and could have scored against Chelsea but for some directional issues.

City are the second-most prolific team in the division behind Liverpool, scoring 58 goals with 27 being away from home.

The visitors go into the weekend’s fixture having scored two or more goals in their previous six head-to-heads with Bournemouth.

A slow start

It may appear to be a far out prediction but Bournemouth’s chances of scoring first are incredibly high.

City’s last six away Premier League games have seen their opponents score first. In total, 58% of their 12 league road trips have resulted in Guardiola’s team conceding first.

Dominic Solanke has been the host’s best forward this season, scoring 14 times in the league, nine of which have given his side the lead.

With the Cityzens only winning two of their dozen away dates at halftime in the Premier League this season (L5, D5), the hosts could capitalise on a slow start from the champions.