Our football expert provides Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim predictions ahead of this Bundesliga clash, this Friday at 8:30 PM.

+

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim

Dortmund Victory with odds of @1.40 on Betway, equating to a 71% chance of the hosts winning.

Jamie Bynoe-Giteens to score with odds of @ 4.00 on Betway, indicating a 25% chance of the English forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.80 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Borussia Dortmund should be expected to win against Heidenheim by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Dortmund will host Heidenheim on Friday evening under the lights at Signal Iduna Park. Both teams are unbeaten and have yet to concede heading into this clash, with the visitors surprising all with their superb start.

The hosts beat Frankfurt comfortably 2-0 in their opening match, before earning a hard-fought point on the road against Werder Bremen.

Heidenheim, on the other hand, have arguably been more impressive. A 2-0 win against St Pauli was backed up with a 4-0 hammering over Augsburg - much to the surprise of most fans of the Bundesliga.

However, Heidenheim will need to take their performance to the next level if they are to beat Dortmund - especially in their own backyard.

It was a busy international break for many of these players. No club had more representatives in Germany’s squad than Borussia Dortmund. You can read all about their 5-0 win against Hungary in the Nations League over on GOAL.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim

The probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund in the "system of play."

Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Sule, Anton, Ryerson, Gross, Can, Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer, Adeyemi

The probable lineup for Heidenheim in the "system of play."

Muller; Fohrenbach, Gimber, Mainka, Traore, Maloney, Schoppner, Beck, Wanner, Scienza, Pieringer

Dortmund to deliver a win

Dortmund were formidable as the Bundesliga began for the new season against Frankfurt. A 2-0 win was thoroughly deserved as the hosts dominated possession, xG and everything in between.

They were also the better side against Bremen on their travels, but a second half red card for Nico Schlotterbeck ruined their chances of claiming all three points.

Still, a return of four points and two clean sheets isn’t a bad start to the campaign. Heidenheim have been very impressive. Two wins, six goals and zero conceded. They are looking like a resilient side.

However, this is a much tougher test for the visitors. It’s been a brave start to the campaign, but this is where they likely fall short.

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Bet 1: Dortmund Victory @ 1.40 with Betway

English striker to fire once more

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens came off the bench against Frankfurt and scored a brace at home - backing up goals against C-Osaka and Villarreal in pre-season.

The former Man City forward has taken his performances up a notch in the early stages of the campaign - and may be in line to start against Heidenheim.

His first goal against Frankfurt saw him fire his shot in off the crossbar before his second to wrap up the points was even better. A one-man counterattack finished with the 20-year-old comfortably beating the goalkeeper - showing how composed he was in front of goal.

Even if he doesn’t start, his pace against tired legs could be key in the second half.

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Bet 2: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Anytime Scorer @ 4.00 with Betway

Clean sheets to be broken

Although we’ve spoken about how Dortmund likely have the edge, it would be foolish to rule out Heidenheim not getting on the scoresheet.

Their 2-0 win against St Pauli was impressive, but the manner in which they tore Augsburg apart really caught the eye. Four different goalscorers helped produce a historic victory.

There may be times when Dortmund don’t deal with their high press and energetic display, and that could see the visitors find a seventh goal of the season in just three matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.80 with Betway