Bologna vs Juventus Predictions and Betting Tips: Winner takes a step towards third place

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus, including 3.10 odds on the match result.

+

With two games left to play in the Serie A season, Bologna and Juventus are tied on 67 points apiece but the hosts are three goals ahead on goal difference.

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 2.02 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Dusan Vlahovic @ 3.05 with Betway

Match result - Draw @ 3.10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Champions League football is already guaranteed for them but the positions in which they end the season can still switch around, especially with Atalanta sitting four points behind.

The Greyhounds improved drastically and are 17 points better off this year than they were last season, giving their fans much to celebrate this term.

Juventus have already lifted silverware in the form of the Coppa Italia after they beat Atalanta 1-0 during the week.

The Old Lady will surely want to finish the season higher than fourth. To make it a reality, they must leave Bologna with all three points.

Considering that the Serie A title is already decided, the race to finish in the top three will be an intriguing battle to watch.

Celebrations are expected at both ends

While it could be a low-scoring fixture, both teams are likely to get some joy on Monday night at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna scored 51 goals this term, averaging 1.67 goals per game at home while Juventus netted 49 all season, 25 of them coming on the road.

Half of the Old Lady’s away fixtures produced goals from both sides. Despite the hosts only conceding nine goals at home this season, Juventus can pierce their defence.

60% of the last five head-to-heads resulted in both teams finding the back of the net.

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 2.02 with Betway

Ending the drought

As the leading goalscorer for Juventus in Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic always poses a problem for the opposition defence.

Vlahovic netted 16 goals in the league this season but his last goal in this campaign came about a month ago away to Cagliari.

The Serbian ended that drought with the winner for Juve against Atalanta in midweek. The visiting fans will be hoping that he can kick on once again with a goal on Monday night.

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Dusan Vlahovic @ 3.05 with Betway

Deadlock on the cards

Considering what’s at stake at the end of this game, the hosts will be more than happy to share the spoils with the visitors.

Thiago Motta’s charges have only lost twice at home in the league this season but they haven’t beaten Juve in the last 10 attempts.

Their previous six league games delivered four draws, two coming at home with the other four results arriving away from their home base.

Meanwhile, Massimiliano Allegri’s men are on a five-game winless run, sharing the spoils with their opponents in each of the last five league fixtures.

Three of the last five meetings between these two ended in a draw, including the corresponding fixture in April last year.