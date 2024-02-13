Bologna vs Fiorentina Predictions: Revenge on Bologna’s minds

We share predictions and betting tips for the midweek Serie A clash between Bologna and Fiorentina, including 2.90 odds on the winning margin.

+

After four-goal margin wins at the weekend, Bologna and Fiorentina meet at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Wednesday night for their rescheduled league fixture.

Bologna are in fantastic shape, especially at home where they’re on an 11-game unbeaten run since their opening day loss to AC Milan.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Bologna to win at halftime @ 2.00 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Riccardo Orsolini @ 2.65 with Hollywoodbets

Bologna to win by one goal @ 2.90 with Hollywoodbets

The weekend win meant that the Rossoblu registered nine wins from 12 home league games, the first time they’ve done that since 1972/73.

This edition of the Derby dell'Appennino should be a cracker with both teams having aspirations of European qualification.

The hosts are fifth and three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, while the visitors are two spots behind with a deficit of just two points from the Emilian club.

Three points for Fiorentina would mean they leapfrog Bologna into fourth, an ideal platform for the rest of the season.

On the road struggles

With Bologna on their best home run in over 30 years, turning over the hosts will be difficult for the Tuscan side this time around.

These teams have met twice this season - the reverse fixture ended 2-1 to Fiorentina with Vincenzo Italiano's troops needing spot kicks to win in the Coppa Italia.

The Viola have been struggling on the road this term, losing their previous three in all competitions.

From their 12 home Serie A matches this season, Bologna have evenly split the result at halftime between four wins, four losses and four draws.

However, five of Fiorentina’s 11 away dates have resulted in a loss for the Tuscans. With the home team’s efficiency at home, Bologna could be leading by halftime on Wednesday night.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 1: Bologna to win at halftime @ 2.00 with Hollywoodbets

Outstanding Orsolini

Riccardo Orsolini is the joint-leading scorer for the Rossoblu with eight goals from 19 appearances in Serie A.

Five of those goals have come in front of the Dall'Ara faithful. He’s also scored four goals in his last four league matches, including a brace the last time out.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Riccardo Orsolini @ 2.65 with Hollywoodbets

A scoreline trend

Apart from their previous cup meeting, four of their last head-to-heads have ended with either side winning by a solitary goal.

Two Bologna 2-1 wins are sandwiched between two Fiorentina victories also by one goal.

The hosts will hope they can sneak past their rivals from the other side of the Apennine Mountains even if it is just by a single goal.

11 of the Viola’s league games have ended by a single-goal margin and they have a record of losing three of their last six away matches 1-0.

Thiago Motta’s men may reap the benefits of that sequence of results this Wednesday.