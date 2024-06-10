Betway Euro Betting | Claim R1,000 for the Euro 2024 with Betway

You are looking for a site with plenty of Euro betting possibilities? This Betway review will give you a glimpse into what's possible for the Euro!

+

Betway Euro 2024 Betting Odds

When compared to other bookmakers, Betway provides some of the most competitive odds. Moreover, you can pick Betway Euro 2024 odds across various betting markets, such as:

Match Result

Over/ Under

Double Chance

Both Teams To Score

Draw No Bet

Next Goal

Handicap

Betway Euro 2024 Betting Offer

Players who decide to use the Betway promo code GOALTIME can also claim the operator’s welcome offer and use it to wager on Euro.

To qualify, you need to make a deposit and place bets worth 3x the value of your deposit at minimum odds of 3.0. Note that you have 30 days to complete the qualification requirements.

Once your wagers are settled, the bookie will match the deposited amount by 100% up to R1,000 as a Free Bet.

You should use the Free Bet entirely, so choose a single Euro game you want to bet on or add multiple selections to your slip. Finally, you have 180 days to use the Free Bet, so you can wait for the biggest games.

⚽ Betway Euro Special Offers

For the UEFA European League 2024, Betway has created some special offers for bettors to enjoy as best as possible this intense football event:

Betway Euro 2024 Betting Tips

If this is your first time betting on the European Championship, the tips and tricks below will help you get off to a good start.

Know How to Read Odds

The most important thing is to know how to read the odds. Betway offers odds for all Euro events and betting markets. They are the best indicators of the most likely outcome of a match and are there to help you make more informed wagering choices.

Use Predictions, Tips, and Other Betting Insights

Aside from the odds, there are other betting details you can consider when planning your wagers. Betway provides statistics, standings, betting tips, and more.

Also, you can expand your search and read news, for example. You can learn about player form, who will be on the reserve, and other things that may impact your betting decision.

Know Who the Favourites Are

You also need to know who the favourites to win the 2024 Euro are. For now, England and France are conjoined favourites. The odds will indicate more likely and less probable teams to get far in the tournament.

Also, don’t underestimate the Italian team, the defending champion, who are probably highly motivated to win the title again.

Consider Home Advantage

The 2024 European Championship will take place in several cities and stadiums across Germany. So, Germany is likely to be a strong opponent, as they are playing on their field.

How to Place a Bet on Euro With Betway?

Follow this easy step-by-step guide to place a bet on Euro 2024:

Log in to your account. Visit the ‘Sport’ section. Click ‘Euro 2024’. Find the preferred game. Choose a bet type and odds. Enter the desired stake. Confirm your wager.

You can do betting research before and during adding your selection. Instead of choosing one game, you can also place multiple bets (two selections), trebles (three events), or accumulator wagers (four or more games). However, all your selections must win for you to win your wager.

You can also make personalised wagers using the Build a Bet feature. This way, you can choose several betting markets for a single event.

If you want to place a wager with multiple selections where you don’t have to make all correct predictions to get a return, you can place a combo bet.

Betway Euro 2024 Live Streaming

You will be glad to learn you can watch Euro games live on the Betway platform. So, if you are looking to place an in-play bet, you can experience the thrill of the game to the fullest, thanks to the live stream. Moreover, it helps you decide when, if at all, to cash out your stake.

Our Review

In conclusion, Betway is among the best Euro betting sites for the 2024 season. If you are searching for competitive odds, plenty of betting types, live betting and streaming, this bookmaker has it all. And you can get off to a good start with its competitive welcome bonus.



Betway Euro 2024 Betting FAQ

Finally, you can take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about the upcoming competition on the Betway site.

Is there any Euro bonus available on Betway?

Newly registered members can claim the welcome offer and use it to bet on Euro. In addition, you can qualify for up to a 300% boost on your winning Euro multi-bets.

Can I watch Euro matches on Betway?

Betway customers can look forward to live-streaming coverage of the 2024 Euro games.

How can I contact Betway customer support if I have issues with my Euro bets?

If you experience any problems with placing a bet, you can contact the Betway support team directly from the site using live chat. Alternatively, you can dial 0861 787 250 or reach out to them on Facebook or Twitter.

Which Euro betting markets are available on Betway?

You can pick anything from basic options like 1x2 and Correct Score to more niche options such as Win to Nil and Handicap.