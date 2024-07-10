Bet on Luke Shaw to Aid England’s Charge?

Our betting expert evaluates the potential impact Luke Shaw can have for England in the latter stages of Euro 2024.

England vs Netherlands Odds Luke Shaw to Score or Assists 6.50 England to Win 2.70

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to take an injured Luke Shaw to Germany as part of the England squad for Euro 2024 raised some eyebrows. The left-back had an injury-hit season at club level, but could still make a key contribution for his country in this tournament.

Shaw is the only left-footed player that England have available on that flank. He came on in the 78th minute against Switzerland and Southgate acknowledged he has a big decision to make on whether or not to start Luke here. The England boss said: "We have to make the decision if he's ready to start and it's the best way to use him. We're happy he's back, he gives us a different balance.”

England’s Journey Through Hardships

England haven’t reached the expected standards thus far. Gareth Southgate is blessed with an extremely talented squad, but he has struggled to find the right setup for them to flourish. One of the key issues has been the lack of width on the left. Phil Foden, who played as a left-winger in the first four games, enjoys drifting infield. Playing a ball in that area of the field is more challenging for Kieran Trippier, given he is a right-footed left-back. This was particularly evident in the quarter-finals when Slovakia pressed more aggressively.

The lack of width also presents problems when England face a side that prefers to sit deep. There has been very little space for the likes of Jude Bellingham to exploit with the opposition able to flood central areas. Having a left-footed player on the left side would help mitigate this problem, with England able to stretch the pitch.

Shaw Holds the Key to England’s Success

Luke Shaw has earned 32 caps for England, with 26 of those under Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions could lineup in a back four as they did in the first four games or choose to play with wing-backs, as they did against Switzerland, but Shaw’s presence could be pivotal in either system.

Shaw played just 12 Premier League games for Manchester United last season, but his numbers are still impressive. He made an average of 58.74 passes per 90 minutes and could help England in the build-up against the Netherlands. Luke also deserves his reputation for being a solid defender. He ranked in the top 15% of full-backs for blocks and clearances made per 90 minutes played across Europe’s top five leagues last season. However, it’s his attacking contribution we are focusing on here.

Luke Shaw had a huge impact at the last Euros and could be a key figure for England here. He registered three assists and scored one goal in the knockout stages of the last European Championships. The Manchester United man scored the opening goal in the final against Italy and enjoyed venturing forward. He played as both a left-back and left-wing-back in those matches.