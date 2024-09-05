A few weeks into the club season and with the Nations League getting underway, there are several intriguing outright wagers available at Betway.

Read below for our top betting picks.

Spain have only lost twice since the World Cup.

The Netherlands went unbeaten in the Nations League group stage in 2022-23.

Liverpool have won their first three league matches.

Outright Bet Odds Spain to win the Nations League 7.00 Brighton to finish in the top six 3.00 Netherlands to win Nations League A Group 4 3.50 Liverpool to win the Premier League without Manchester City 3.25 Bradley Barcola to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot 9.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Spain to win the Nations League

Are we watching another dominant Spain team? This iteration of La Roja might not have the big names of the 2008-12 team, but their performance at Euro 2024 was near-perfect. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of Europe, especially when they’ve been given a favourable Nations League group alongside Denmark, Serbia, and Switzerland.

Since March 2023, Colombia are the only team to beat Spain. They won the last edition of the Nations League during that period, seeing off Italy in the semis and beating Croatia on penalties in the final.

The majority of the Euros-winning squad are on the right side of 30, with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Nico Williams yet to peak. We love the value of Spain to win the Nations League at 7.00.

Brighton to finish in the top six

Fifth in the Premier League in expected goal difference through three matches, and with four points from matches against Arsenal and Manchester United, Brighton are poised for another strong season.

It’s Ipswich and Nottingham Forest up next for Fabian Hürzeler’s side. Both of those matches are at the Amex, which should mean two more routine victories. Brighton’s 3.00 odds to finish in the top six are bound to shorten if they move to 13 points from their opening five matches.

The Europa League was an added strain on Brighton last season, which inevitably impacted their Premier League campaign. They can focus on the league this term – we think they can sustain a top-six push deep into 2025.

Netherlands to win Nations League A Group 4

The Netherlands won five and drew one in their Nations League group last time around, including two wins over Belgium. They were only knocked out of the World Cup by Argentina on penalties and lost to Croatia in extra time in the Nations League Finals.

Ronald Koeman’s side also reached the semis of Euro 2024 after a group-stage draw with France.

Germany are the Netherlands’ biggest rivals in Group 4. Germany won one of their six matches in the last Nations League, and have won nine of 20 matches since the start of 2023.

With the talent at Koeman’s disposal, there has to be value in taking the Oranje to top the section. Their matchday two duel with Germany in Amsterdam is a huge opportunity to build an early advantage.

Liverpool to win the Premier League without Manchester City

The adaptation from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot doesn’t seem to have hampered Liverpool. They have won their first three Premier League matches without conceding a goal, and their expected goal difference per 90 is a long way clear of anyone other than Manchester City.

Yes, we are only three matches into the season, but Slot’s team schooled Manchester United at Old Trafford and further bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Federico Chiesa.

Facing Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth at home in their next two matches before taking on Wolves and Crystal Palace, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Liverpool win their first seven matches. We recommend backing them at 3.25 in this market – the price will likely shorten in the coming weeks, especially with Arsenal playing Tottenham and Manchester City next.

Bradley Barcola to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot

The Ligue 1 Golden Boot race is wide open after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid.

Bradley Barcola, one of the players charged with replacing Mbappe’s production for PSG, has made a scorching start to the season, with four goals to his name already.

Barcola is fourth in expected goals per 90 this term. The three players ahead of him have all played 120 or fewer minutes, and have scored fewer goals than the young winger.

It is early and a super-small sample. Barcola has never scored more than five league goals in a season. Still, this 9.00 price is seriously appealing given how prolific he has been already and the lack of reliable goalscorers in Ligue 1. Jonathan David is perhaps the most proven candidate for the award, but it’s possible he leaves Lille in January.