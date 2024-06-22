Belgium vs Romania Predictions: Belgian boys to bounce back with a win

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Belgium vs Romania ahead of their clash in Group E of Euro 2024.

Belgium vs Romania Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Belgium vs. Romania

Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 2.15 on Betway , equating to a 46.5% and 50.8% chance for the Belgians to win and for there to be at least three goals scored.

, equating to a 46.5% and 50.8% chance for the Belgians to win and for there to be at least three goals scored. Romelu Lukaku to score with odds of @ 1.80 on Betway , indicating a 55.6% chance of the Chelsea forward scoring.

, indicating a 55.6% chance of the Chelsea forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway, representing a 52.6% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Belgium can edge past a dangerous Romania side by a scoreline of 2:1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Belgium vs Romania brings the curtain down on the second round of group games. Both sides had wildly contrasting fortunes in their opener.

Belgium were the fall guys of the opening round of fixtures at Euro 2024. They were defeated by a Slovakia side ranked about 45 places below them in the FIFA World rankings. Another defeat here could spell the end of their European Championships challenge before it had even begun.

On the other hand, Romania produced a shock of their own in dispatching much-fancied Ukraine 3-0. Following an unbeaten qualifying campaign, could Edward Iordanescu’s men become the dark horses of the tournament?

Probable Lineups for Belgium vs. Romania

The probable lineup for Belgium in the (4-2-3-1)

Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Onana, Mangala; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

The probable lineup for Romania in the (4-3-3)

Niţă; Ratiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu, M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Coman, Drăguş.

Belgian boys to bounce back

Belgium had their fifteen-match unbeaten run shattered by Slovakia in their opening fixture of the tournament. Their own wastefulness and video technology, which ruled out two Romelu Lukaku “goals”, ensured they must do it the hard way if they are to qualify.

They now face a Romania side that followed up their unbeaten qualification campaign with an impressive 3-0 defeat of Ukraine. This was Romania’s first win in this tournament in 24 years, so it would be another huge upset should they even avoid defeat to the world-ranked number three.

Incentive is high for Belgium to not only win this, but eat into Romania’s goal difference. The winner of the group has a relatively easy route to the quarter-final stage.

Belgium are the hot favourites here at odds of 1.45, but add over 2.5 goals to the mix and we get a much more palatable price.

Rom’s revenge on Rom

The Slovakia fixture was certainly one to forget for poor Romelu Lukaku. Despite a superb scoring legacy which includes a Belgium record of 85 goals in 115 appearances, his performances are often scrutinised.

He missed a couple of big chances, and although he managed to poke home from close range, VAR detected he was fractionally offside. In the 86th minute, he emphatically finished a cutback from Lois Openda. VAR reared its ugly head again to rule out a harsh handball in the buildup.

The 31-year-old will surely use the sense of injustice to fire himself up for this clash. As the top scorer in qualifying with 14 goals, he will want to right the wrongs by finally getting on the scoresheet (and staying there) against Romania.

As he is on the lookout for a new club this summer, there would be no better advert than for Lukaku to prove he is still one of the most fearsome frontmen in World football.

Set for goal mania in Cologne

We have already mentioned Lukaku, but Belgium also have a whole host of attacking talent to call on. Kevin de Bruyne provides the ammunition with a front line of Doku, Bakayoko, Trossard and Openda all offering different threats.

However, at the other end the Red Devils appear quite shaky. As shown against Ukraine, the Romanians will eagerly look to snap up any chances created by pressuring a nervous defence.

Edward Iordanescu’s side have only failed to score in two of their last 13 competitive internationals. As a result, expect to see action at both ends in a game that is a free swing for one side and a must-win for the other.