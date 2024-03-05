Bayern Munich vs Lazio Predictions: Home advantage to push the Germans through

It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks for the Bundesliga champions. Bayern Munich have won just one of their previous five games across all competitions.

Die Roten trailed, led, and drew to Freiburg on Friday night to leave themselves 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Betting Tips

Securing a 12th domestic title in a row seems impossible now and Thomas Tuchel’s men are already out of the German Cup and lost the German Super Cup to RB Leipzig.

The Champions League is their only legitimate hope of silverware this season. Now, they must overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host Lazio at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Lazio’s domestic campaign hasn’t been great but they’re still in the hunt for European qualification for next season.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are in the Coppa Italia semi-final and are looking to secure a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their last three attempts.

The Biancocelesti face a tough test but go to Germany holding all the aces to qualify for the next round.

The German curse

The 1-0 loss at the Stadio Olimpico was Bayern Munich’s first loss in this competition this term.

Since Tuchel announced his departure from the club at the end of this season, he will surely want to land the Bavarian outfit their seventh European crown.

He has experience with going all the way, as he did with Chelsea in 2021, having gone to the final with PSG the previous year.

Bayern have progressed in all but one of their last 12 ties at this stage and are currently unbeaten in 13 Champions League games at home.

Lazio have yet to win a game in this competition away in Germany in their last four attempts (L2, D2).

The Biancocelesti aren’t great travellers and have lost half of their away Serie A games this term. But they will know they simply need a draw to book a ticket to the quarters.

Incredible goal involvements

Since his move from north London to Munich, Harry Kane has been in wonderful scoring form for his new side.

The England captain has been directly involved in 19 goals from as many Champions League home games in his career.

He’s notched up seven goal involvements in the seven games he played for Bayern this term (G4, A3).

In 24 Bundesliga appearances, Kane has found the net 27 times and with the Bavarian faithful behind him on Tuesday, he will likely find a way to breach the Lazio defence.

A cautious approach

Even with the attacking personnel that Tuchel has available to him, Bayern have only scored once in their last three Champions League games.

At the other end, Bayern will be without Dayot Upamecano after he picked up a red card in Rome two weeks ago.

Matthijs de Ligt should return to the squad after serving a domestic ban, bolstering the German’s backline for this crucial encounter.

Lazio's previous four games in this competition have had under two goals being scored on the day. In their seven matches this term, they’ve conceded an average of a goal per game.

Given what’s at stake on Tuesday night, goals may be at a premium.