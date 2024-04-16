Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Penalties could decide semi-finalists

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the reverse leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

+

Both sides are coming off disappointing weekends but for different reasons. Bayern Munich relinquished their 11-year domination of the Bundesliga as Leverkusen secured the title.

Arsenal lost control of their pursuit for a first Premier League title in 20 years after going down 2-0 to an excellent Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Harry Kane @ 2.13 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Draw & Yes @ 4.00 with Betway

Penalty shootout - Yes - @ 6.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, there is no time to wallow in self pity for either side, as a Champions League semi-final ticket awaits the winner of Wednesday night’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

This competition offers them a realistic chance for silverware with only three games left after this one. After their 2-2 draw in London last week, it’s still anybody’s game.

Home advantage will favour Bayern but the current Arsenal team isn’t the one of old that would usually be steamrolled by their German hosts.

Additionally, Thomas Tuchel’s injury list could be a key factor in allowing the Gunners a chance to leave Munich with a semi-final berth for the first time since 2008/09.

A constant pain

He's been an absolute thorn in the side of Arsenal since his time at cross-town rivals, Tottenham. Harry Kane always seems to pop up with a goal against the Gunners.

Kane tops the scoring charts in this year’s Champions League with seven goals and is on penalty duty for the Germans as he was last week when he slotted home their second goal.

Another one for him on Wednesday would make him the all-time top scorer specifically against Arsenal, a record he currently shares with Wayne Rooney (15).

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Harry Kane @ 2.13 with Betway

Injuries to give Arsenal hope

Bayern have dominated their visitors in recent head-to-heads, winning three consecutive meetings 5-1. But this Arsenal team is a vastly improved one as they showed last week.

Mikel Arteta’s men displayed great resilience to level matters at home and almost snatched victory at the death. In two recent friendly matches, the Gunners came out victorious.

Die Roten will have to enter this battle without the services of Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry, while question marks lie over the fitness of Leroy Sane and captain Manuel Neuer.

Kingsley Coman, who came on as a sub last week and showed glimpses of brilliance, was taken off early in the second half of Bayern’s weekend league fixture.

With so many regulars potentially missing, Arsenal could shake off the hangover from the Villa defeat to take the hosts into extra time.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Draw & Yes @ 4.00 with Betway

A good omen

Despite losing over the weekend, Arsenal’s brilliant 2024 form can’t be overlooked. The Gunners have travelled well in Europe recently.

Arteta’s troops lost just four of 21 matches across continental competitions, a statistic that could spur them on to hold Bayern until a penalty shootout.

They’ve already successfully gone through those emotions in the round of 16 against Porto and with Neuer potentially sitting out, this could be their year.

However, the hosts have won five of their last six penalty shootouts in UEFA competitions. That solitary loss came at the hands of English club Chelsea at this ground in 2011/12.