Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to continue scintillating season

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Europa League quarter-final first-leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham.

After 41 games into this season, nobody has got the better of Bayer Leverkusen yet with the German outfit undefeated since the start of this campaign (W36, D5).

That’s the type of form that has brought Xabi Alonso to the cusp of delivering a staggering treble for the Leverkusen faithful as they’re one win away from securing the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Betting Tips

Bayer Leverkusen to score more than two goals - Over 2.5 @ 2.46 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Bayer Leverkusen & Yes @ 2.75 with Betway

Last goalscorer - Patrik Schick @ 5.60 with Betway

With a DFB Pokal final date already set for May, Die Werkself can fully focus on dispatching West Ham, starting with the first leg at the BayArena on Thursday night.

The current Europa Conference League holders would love nothing more than to repeat last season’s feat but overturning an unwavering juggernaut in Leverkusen won’t be easy.

West Ham have been indifferent on the road in this competition, alternating between winning and losing across their previous eight fixtures (W4, L4).

While David Moyes has never lost to the hosts as a manager, Alonso’s men have won all four of their home games in the competition and a win here would equal Chelsea’s 2019 record.

Goals galore

Leverkusen have been unstoppable at home in this competition. They’ve scored at least three times in each of their last four games.

Die Werkself are averaging three goals per game here, a slight step up from their 2.46 goals per game in the Bundesliga.

With West Ham set to be without goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and minefield general Edson Alvarez, their rearguard will be more vulnerable to the Leverkusen frontline.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen to score more than two goals - Over 2.5 @ 2.46 with Betway

Victory far from sight

West Ham have already tasted defeat on German soil in this campaign when Freiburg beat them 1-0 in the round of 16 first leg.

Unfortunately, the Hammers aren’t great travellers and hopes of snatching a victory here are quite slim.

The hosts enter this game in better form with six wins on the spin while West Ham have only won two of their last five games in all competitions.

Moyes will be without Jarrod Bowen as he was forced off at Wolves this past weekend, but Mohammed Kudus should offer ample threat going forward for the Hammers.

The visitors have scored 15 goals in the Europa League, averaging 1.88 goals per game, offering hope that they can breach a side that struggled against Qarabag the last time out.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Bayer Leverkusen & Yes @ 2.75 with Betway

Late heroics

Alonso’s promising attacker Adam Hlozek was taken off over the weekend with an ankle injury. He’s set to miss both legs of the quarter-final.

However, Leverkusen have enough cover in the form of Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface. The former has found the back of the net in each of his side’s last four Europa League games.

Schick also scored three times beyond the 90th minute in both legs against Qarabag. Those heroics could repeat itself, especially when the visitors start to tire.