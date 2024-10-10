Following a historic 2023-24 season, it won’t be easy for Bayer Leverkusen to live up to expectations in 2024-25.

Xabi Alonso’s team have started the season strongly, however, despite seeing their unbeaten domestic run come to an end.

Leverkusen are the second favourites for the Bundesliga and priced at 1.50 in the 'winner without Bayern' market, but should you consider backing them this season?

Bayer Leverkusen Outright Market Odds Winner 5.50 Top 4 Finish 1.06 Winner Without Bayern 1.50

Upcoming Challenges on Multiple Fronts

Bayer Leverkusen have a few important weeks ahead of them. Home matches against Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart sandwich an away match with Werder Bremen. In the Champions League, Xabi Alonso’s side are away to Brest and Liverpool. It will be a real test of their squad depth, durability, and consistency.

Exequiel Palacios crucially returned from a knee injury before the international break. Florian Wirtz, Robert Andrich, Jonathan Tah, and Victor Boniface lead a group of players expected to be in action for their countries over the next few days. Alonso will be keeping a keen eye on his players – injuries at this stage of the campaign could derail their season and further reduce their chances of defending their title.

After a draw with Bayern Munich, Leverkusen missed an opportunity when they drew with Holstein Kiel. They are only three points off the summit, but they should have closed the gap when Bayern drew 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen’s first match after the internationals is against Eintracht Frankfurt, who have 13 points from six matches. A trip to Werder Bremen is a potential banana skin after facing Brest in the Champions League. Stuttgart might not be the same force they were last season, but they are five matches unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

What Are Leverkusen’s Chances?

Six points from six in the Champions League could work in Leverkusen’s favour domestically. Their place in the next round should be all but secured in the next few weeks, which would enable Alonso to rest some of his key players in continental competition. Being able to focus on the Bundesliga in November and December might prove pivotal – they have five highly winnable league matches before their winter break clash against Freiburg.

Bayern are still the deserving Bundesliga favourites, of course. Their expected goal difference is far clear of anyone else. Vincent Kompany’s team have had their slip-ups, and their defence has been inconsistent, but they have the deepest squad in German football – it will take a spectacular effort for Leverkusen to go back-to-back.

We would steer clear of Leverkusen’s outright markets until we get more of a sample size over the next month or so. The November international break is the ideal time to reevaluate. For now, Leverkusen’s 1.50 to be the winner without Bayern is far too short, and we’d prefer to roll the dice on Dortmund at 9.00 after their impressive Champions League showings.