Barcelona vs Napoli Predictions: Maradonna derby tough to separate

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Champions League last 16 second leg fixture between Barcelona and Napoli.

With manager Xavi destined to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the Champions League serves as a realistic chance for the former midfield maestro to secure silverware.

After a poor start to 2024, being knocked out of the Copa del Rey, Barca are unbeaten in their previous eight matches in all competitions (W5, D3).

Barcelona vs Napoli Betting Tips

They’ve even closed the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders, Real Madrid to eight points with 10 games to go in the season.

That form will be essential if the Catalan club are to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

Standing in their way are the current Scudetto holders Napoli, who were good value in the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg.

Since Francesco Calzona returned to Naples a few days before the first leg last month, the Partenopei have been on an incredible run themselves.

They’ve remained unbeaten in Serie A and will look to carry that form into Tuesday night’s clash with Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

A new lease on life

Since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, there have been glimpses of Victor Osimhen’s best form. The Nigerian forward scored in the first leg to rescue the tie for the Gli Azzurri.

That was his ninth goal in this competition and one more would make him the most prolific Nigerian in the Champions League, ahead of Obafemi Martins.

After Calzona took over the reins at Napoli, Osimhen seems to have a new lease on life, scoring five goals in as many games.

If the Italians are to breach the host’s defence on Tuesday night, Osimhen is a likely candidate.

Barcelona vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 3.05 with Betway

Spanish soil struggles

This clash will be an extremely tight one with either side more than capable of winning on the night. However, Barca are on a five-game unbeaten run against the visitors.

Whenever the Blaugrana avoided defeat in the first leg away from home, they’ve gone on to progress in the home leg on 20 of 21 occasions.

Meanwhile, Napoli have been eliminated 11 times whenever they failed to carry a lead into an away leg. They’ve also lost five of their last six games on Spanish soil.

With the attacking personnel both sides currently boast, there’s bound to be goals on both ends.

Robert Lewandowski netted 18 times in his last dozen appearances in the knockout stages of this competition.

Additionally, apart from Osimhen, it seems that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has finally hit his straps, scoring four goals in his last three games for Napoli.

Barcelona vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Winner and both teams to score - Barcelona & Yes @ 3.40 with Betway

Tight margins

Considering a place in the last eight of the Champions League is up for grabs on Tuesday night, it will be a close encounter.

Five of Barcelona’s seven games in this year’s competition was settled by a one-goal margin. In La Liga, 13 of the Blaugrana’s 18 wins were by a one goal difference.

Napoli’s Serie A results follow a similar pattern in that nine of their 20 wins and losses were by a single goal.