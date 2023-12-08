Barcelona vs Girona Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough to call but there will be goals

Our football betting expert unpacks the Cataluna derby taking place on Sunday. It includes attractive odds of 2.90 for an anytime goalscorer.

Second and third in La Liga will lock horns on Sunday evening with both teams in fine form. Barcelona and Girona have each lost just one league match this campaign, both against Real Madrid. It’s no surprise that they both trail Los Blancos - Girona on goal difference and Barca by four points.

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tips

Corner range (0-8) @ 2.36 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.62 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Artem Dovbyk @ 2.90 with Betway All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The visitors will want to keep in touch with the log leaders and extend the gap between themselves and their hosts. After a positive result against Atletico Madrid last week, the Blaugrana will be aiming to pull back their opponents to within touching distance on Sunday night.

Low corner count

Barcelona average 5.87 corners in La Liga this season increasing to 6.63 at their temporary home, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

They concede an average of 3.73 corners when they’re hosting. With the game being contested hotly in the middle of the park and with attacking flair on both ends, the corner count may remain low.

Girona average just 4.71 corners on the road, while they have conceded 4.86 to the home team. With decent odds on a minimal corner count, this bet could add potency to any betting slip.

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tip 1: Corner range (0-8) @ 2.36 with Betway

No shortage of goals on both sides

No team has scored more goals than Girona in La Liga this season. The White and Reds have been prolific at home and on the road with an average of 2.29 goals in their away fixtures.

10 of their 15 league games have resulted in both teams finding the back of the net.

Barca have enjoyed their best scoring run at home under Xavi’s guidance, netting 26 goals in their last 13 La Liga fixtures.

Eight of the Blaugrana’s league fixtures have had goals on either side and with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen out with a back injury, it leaves the home team susceptible to Girona attacks.

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.62 with Betway

Clash of the top scorers

Artem Dovbyk and Robert Lewandowski will lead the line for Girona and Barcelona respectively. Currently, they share the title of top-scorer in La Liga with seven apiece.

Both have last scored in the league on the weekend of the 11th and 12th November, making a case for either of them to find their scoring touch this Sunday.

Dovbyk has a higher price attached to him scoring against Barca but with the absence of Xavi’s mainstay, ter Stegen, the Ukrainian may have an easier route to goal than his Polish counterpart.