Barcelona vs Almeria Predictions and Betting Tips: More punishment in store for Almeria

Our football betting expert unveils his predictions and betting tips for Barcelona’s La Liga encounter with Almeria on Wednesday night.

The La Liga champions lost ground at the weekend after surrendering a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Valencia.

Barca are now seven points behind temporary leaders Real Madrid which can go up to nine if Girona win their encounter against Alavés on Monday night.

Barcelona vs Almeria Betting Tips

Xavi’s charges have only taken a point from their last three games in all competitions and their date with bottom Almeria comes at the right time.

Almost midway through the season, Almeria have yet to register a win, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table with just five points.

Gaizka Garitano has endured a tough time since taking over as Almeria manager in October, failing to lift the Andalusian club from the mire.

It doesn’t look like there’s a change in fortune ahead with a trip to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday night.

Almeria to be under the cosh from the first half

The visitors have registered just one point away from home this term, a statistic that’s unlikely to change in midweek.

Rojiblancos have been on the losing end in five of their eight away league games this season, having never led at the break.

Even though Barca’s half-time statistics at home are quite even (W3, D3, L3), they’re hosting a side that’s low on confidence and conceded 49% of their goals during the first period.

Playing at home has been Barca’s strength this season, winning seven of the nine they hosted and, with a frail opposing defence, they could seal the result in the first period.

Barcelona vs Almeria Betting Tip 1: Barcelona to win the first half @ 1.52 with Betway

No-Breach Barcelona

Xavi’s troops have kept seven clean sheets in La Liga accounting for 41% of their matches.

Their history against Almeria has seen them keep the Andalusian club at bay on two of the last three occasions.

Even though the travelling team won the last La Liga match between the sides, they’ve failed to register a draw or win on any of their last three away trips, scoring just one goal in that time.

The previous five clashes between Barcelona and Almeria have resulted in the Catalans winning by an aggregate of 12-3, and with Garitano’s men being goal-shy, there’s a big shout for a complete shut-out.

Barcelona vs Almeria Betting Tip 2: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet @ 2.02 with Betway

Goalscoring run can continue

João Félix has slowly settled in at Barca. His first goal came back in September against Real Betis but the Portuguese forward has scored two in his last three La Liga fixtures, including the winner against his employers, Atletico Madrid.

Xavi has backed him even though he wasn’t the first-choice target for the Blaugrana at the start of the season.

But it seems like the former Chelsea loanee is making himself at home at Barca and is getting among the goals again.