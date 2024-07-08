Back Colombia Early: Why Now is the Time to Bet on Colombia to reach the final

With Uruguay missing defenders Nahitan Nandez and Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Colombia have an opportunity to g to the final of the 2024 Copa America.

+

Copa America Odds Liverpool Odds Uruguay vs Colombia: Colombia to win 2.88 Colombia to qualify 1.91

Odds courtesy of Betfred. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Colombia’s unbeaten run of 27 matches will once again be put to the test when they face Uruguay in the Copa America’s semifinals. However, although Uruguay are the favourites, right-back Nahitan Nandez is suspended after his red card for a reckless tackle on Brazil’s Rodrygo.

Not only is Nandez absent, but Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo won’t be available for selection after coming off injured in the first half. This gives an advantage to Colombia, who are already in a confident mood.

Colombia to benefit from absences

Uruguay entered the Copa America as the third favourites. However, they gained attention after knocking Brazil out after winning all three group matches, so the bookmakers believe it is between them and the holders Argentina.

However, Marcelo Bielsa will have plenty to address before they think about the final. The key absences mean their usual back four will be quite different for what is arguably their hardest match to date.

Nahitan Nandez has performed wonderfully all tournament, but a moment of recklessness means he’ll sit out of this tie. Additionally, the absence of key defender, Ronald Araujo, will leave a significant gap to fill in the heart of the defence, one that Colombia will aim to exploit.

Jose Gimenez will likely replace Araujo, but his lack of pace will be a concern against the pace of Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias and Jhon Cordoba. Colombia’s quick attacking trio have been excellent to date, and they’ll be relishing coming up against a makeshift defence.

Missing defenders should impact the betting odds

Uruguay are priced as the favourites to win the match and/or qualify for the final. However, the impact of losing 50% of Bielsa’s preferred defence should play into Colombia’s hands.

Not only do they have three quality attacking players who’ll be eager to exploit Uruguay’s new defence, but Colombia also have James Rodriguez, who is likely to be crowned as player of the tournament.

With five assists to his name, the 32-year-old has been pulling the strings in behind and it's his precision passes that have helped guide Colombia to this stage of the competition.

La Celeste’s newly restructured defence won’t be settled, presenting Colombia an opportunity they hope to fully exploit.