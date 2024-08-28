Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Predictions: Match predictions and analysis

Our football expert shares top three bets for Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol in La Liga, ahead of their clash this Wednesday at 9:30 PM.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

Atletico Madrid Victory with odds of @1.33 on Betway , equating to a 75% chance of the Spanish club winning.

, equating to a 75% chance of the Spanish club winning. Julian Alvarez to score with odds of @2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance of the Spanish forward scoring.

, indicating a 40% chance of the Spanish forward scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.57 on Betway, representing a 63% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

Atletico Madrid should be expected to win against Espanyol by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atletico Madrid will aim to follow up on their impressive 3-0 win against Girona when they face Espanyol midweek.

Atletico drew their opening La Liga game away to Villarreal 2-2, and goals are clearly not an issue for Diego Simeone’s side.

Marcos Llorente has scored in both matches to date, while the new signing, Julian Alvarez, is still waiting for his first goal since his move to Spain.

Espanyol have yet to find the back of the net, as well as put a point on the board. Two 1-0 defeats against Valladolid and Real Sociedad have seen them stall early on in the campaign, and a trip to Metropolitano Stadium isn’t the ideal place to change their fortunes.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Le Normand, Giminez, Azpilicueta, Llorente, de Paul, Barrios, Riquelme, Griezmann, Lino, Alvarez

The probable lineup for Espanyol in the "system of play."

Garcia; Romero, Cabrera, Kumbulla, El Hilali, Cardona, Kral, Gragera, Jofre, Veliz, Puado

Hosts to build on Girona win

Diego Simeone’s team are arguably Real Madrid’s title contenders this campaign and a convincing 3-0 victory in round two only reinforces those predictions.

After a battling 2-2 draw on the road against Villarreal, Simeone’s men blew away Girona in their first home match of the season.

Continuing their good form in front of their own fans, Atletico will be an incredibly difficult side to beat when at their best.

Espanyol have been frustrating in front of goal, and with two straight losses without a goal, the favourites can brush them aside on Wednesday evening.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Bet 1: Atletico Madrid Victory @1.33 with Betway

Back Atletico’s new Argentine to fire

Atletico spent big to bring in Manchester CIty’s Julian Alvarez. Although the player who’s won almost every trophy within the game has yet to score, we shouldn’t give up on him so soon.

Trusted to lead the line, Alvarez has Antoine Griezmann in behind, who’s capable of providing him with plenty of goalscoring opportunities. It was the Argentine assisting Erling Haaland at Man City, but now it’s time for Alvarez to be the main man.

The 24-year-old scored 11 Premier League goals last campaign, often in a deeper role. Up against an Espanyol side likely to sit back, chances will come his way, and we know what a lethal finisher Alvarez can be.

It’s a matter of time before he gets his first goal, and playing at home in a team clearly thriving in the early stages of the season, Alvarez can score his first of many.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Bet 2: Julian Alvarez Anytime Scorer @2.50 with Betway

Further frustration for the visitors

As we’ve already mentioned, Espanyol have yet to score a goal this campaign. They only managed two shots on target against Valladolid, and although they had 13 shots against Real Sociedad, only three found the target.

Alejo Velez, on loan from Spurs, will take the time to find his feet after a number of continuous injuries. In addition, there’s already been a real lack of creativity in the midfield to help out their attackers.

It’s been a slow start to the season for the visitors, and if their forward Javi Puado is kept quiet, it could be another frustrating 90 minutes for Espanyol against the title contenders.