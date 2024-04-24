Atalanta vs Fiorentina Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to bounce back in front of their home crowd

Predictions and betting tips for the Coppa Italia second leg between Atalanta and Fiorentina, including 5.60 odds on the winning margin.

Unlike their Europa League quarter-final second leg where they had a three-goal advantage, Atalanta now head home with a deficit in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

However, with a 1-0 aggregate loss, overturning the tie is well within La Dea’s reach. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men must find the form that blew Liverpool apart 3-0 at Anfield.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

The Bergamo outfit have a realistic chance at winning two trophies this term, the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

They must first get past Fiorentina who hold all the cards going into Wednesday night’s fixture at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Viola have also been in excellent form on the continent, making it through to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Vincenzo Italiano will be desperate to take his side to their second Italian Cup final in as many seasons. Hopefully, for him, they can go one better this year and lift the trophy.

Visiting Bergamo isn’t an easy task but the visitors have had the better of Atalanta in this competition in the past, winning each of their last three meetings.

Home advantage

Atalanta have only lost three home games in Serie A this term but their most recent loss in all competitions in Bergamo came as early as last week when Liverpool won 1-0.

La Dea have had an impressive season as they’re currently in sixth place and a point behind Roma in the coveted Champions League qualification spot.

Their last head-to-head with Fiorentina on home soil ended in a 1-0 win to Gasperini’s charges. Both sides won at the weekend, making it difficult to predict a winner here.

However, home-ground advantage could help the hosts see this one through.

Additionally, Atalanta averaged scoring 2.20 league goals at home this season with two of their three games in this competition seeing more than 1.5 goals.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Atalanta & over 1.5 goals @ 2.10 with Betway

In form and rested

Gasperini rested his talisman Gianluca Scamacca over the weekend with this fixture in mind.

Scamacca is the club’s second-highest goalscorer in Serie A behind Teun Koopmeiners with nine goals in this league season.

The Italian has scored six goals in his last seven competitive games for Atalanta and netted three in as many appearances going into this game.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Gianluca Scamacca @ 2.65 with Betway

Atalanta ready to perform

Atalanta are a force to be reckoned with in front of their home fans. They’ve won the last nine out of 12 games at the Gewiss Stadium (D1, L2).

Interestingly, six of their nine wins came by at least a two-goal margin, which would suffice for a ticket to the Coppa Italia final.

La Dea won 10 league games at home this season, 40% of which came by a two-goal margin, their most popular result in Bergamo.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Atalanta to win by two goals @ 5.60 with Betway