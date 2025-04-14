Aston Villa vs PSG Predictions: PSG Near First European Title

We’ve got Aston Villa vs PSG predictions for this Champions League quarter-final second leg. Our expert expects PSG to advance comfortably.

+

Aston Villa vs PSG Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs PSG

PSG double chance and both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on Betway

A goal scored between 76-90 minutes at odds of 1.85 on Betway

PSG are expected to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa and PSG meet again in the quarter-final second leg after a short turnaround.

PSG won the first leg 3-1 and arrive with one foot already in the semi-final. However, Villa are hopeful they can still turn the tie around.

Villa’s defeat in Paris ended their seven-match winning run. They’re yet to be beaten at home in the Champions League this term. Still, they’ve yet to face a side of PSG’s calibre - and that record is under serious threat.

With the league title wrapped up, PSG could afford to rest key players at the weekend. All of their focus will be on this competition - one they’ve never won before. They’ve already shown they can win on English soil, having edged Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in the last round.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs PSG

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Disasi, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Rashford, Rogers, Asensio, Watkins

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

PSG Advance in Style

Relentless attacking football is part of PSG’s DNA. Their frantic style means it’s unlikely they’ll come here to defend their lead.

We saw just how dangerous they can be in the first leg, and across two legs against Liverpool. Although they needed penalties to beat Liverpool, they did win at Anfield. They also completely dominated the first leg in Paris.

With the firepower PSG have going forward, it’s difficult to imagine them shifting away from that attacking mindset now.

As Villa chase goals to haul themselves back into the tie, PSG could exploit gaps the other way. Villa have no choice but to push forward - and it would be surprising if they weren’t to score.

Still, ending PSG’s four-match away winning run in this competition would be an even bigger surprise. Villa’s unbeaten Champions League home record this season makes double chance a safer bet.

Aston Villa vs PSG Bet 1: PSG double chance and both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Villa’s All-Out Approach Could Spark Goals

The equation is straightforward for Aston Villa here - they have to win by at least two clear goals. To complete the comeback in regulation, they’ll have to do it by a margin of three.

Villa’s last two Champions League home games have seen an average of 4.5 goals per game. Their desperation for goals could lead to another entertaining affair.

To get back into the tie, they’ll need to take risks and push forward. That in turn leaves them susceptible to counterattacks. This plays into PSG’s hands, as they have scored 3+ goals in six of their last eight Champions League games.

The only exception in PSG’s last six away games was their second-leg match against Liverpool, which didn’t surpass 2.5 goals. Similarly, six of Villa’s last eight home games witnessed at least three goals in total.

Aston Villa vs PSG Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Potential Late Drama

The stakes are much higher in this second leg, with 90 minutes deciding who advances.

Villa were reluctant to push in the closing stages of the first leg, but they won’t be here. If they still trail by two goals on aggregate in the latter stages, they’ll have no choice but to push forward in search of a goal.

That means two things: Villa will be more dangerous in attack, but also more open in defence. With their counterattacking threat, PSG could exploit this weakness.

A late goal in this game certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise. There was a stoppage time goal in the first leg too. Moreover, there’s been at least one goal after the 85th minute in five of PSG’s last six away games. PSG scored one in each of those five games, proving they’re dangerous in the closing stages.