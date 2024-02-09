Aston Villa vs Manchester United Predictions: Anybody’s game at Villa Park

After being knocked out of the FA Cup during the week, Aston Villa will be eager to get back to winning ways.

+

The Villans have experienced a slight dip in form, losing at home for the first time since February 2023 two weeks ago.

However, they find themselves in fourth place and still in the hunt for a Champions League finish, just three points behind Arsenal in third going into this weekend’s games.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Double chance - Aston Villa/ Manchester United @ 1.29 with Betway

Halftime result - Draw @ 2.44 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Rasmus Hojlund @ 3.35 with Betway

Manchester United’s quest to also break into the top-four makes Sunday’s clash at Villa Park a potentially tasty affair.

The Red Devils are currently sixth on the Premier League table and an away win at Villa will take them to within five points of their hosts.

It’s a clash between two teams with similar aspirations who have been playing excellent football in patches this season.

Form vs Home record

Under Unai Emery, the hosts put on an incredible run of being undefeated in 17 Premier League matches, until Newcastle ended it a fortnight ago.

Earlier this season, they took three points off both Manchester City and Arsenal at Villa Park in back-to-back league games, indicating the progress Villa have made.

However, they’ve faltered recently, winning just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

After drubbing Sheffield United 5-0 last week, they were once again beaten at home by Chelsea in the cup and will desperately want to avoid losing ground on the top three.

Erik Ten Hag will be pleased with what he’s been seeing from his team recently. United have won three games on the bounce and four out of five in all competitions.

In the reverse fixture, the Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and seeing as they’ve won and lost five away games this term, this one could go either way.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Aston Villa/ Manchester United @ 1.29 with Betway

Low first-half concession rates

Manchester United have an incredible run where they’ve remained unbeaten at the halfway mark in 13 games across all competitions when they’re on the road.

In the Premier League, Ten Hag’s troops have never gone into the break with a deficit (D8, W3).

Villa are certainly stronger in front of their home fans as they’ve led on seven occasions, being deadlocked three times at halftime.

Both side’s concession rate in the first half when at home and away respectively is just 18%, leading us to believe it could be all-square at the end of the first period.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Halftime result - Draw @ 2.44 with Betway

Once he’s started, he can’t stop

It took a while for Manchester United new boy, Rasmus Hojlund to get going in the Premier League, but once he’s started, it seems as if he can’t stop.

The Danish forward is in a purple patch of form, netting four goals in his last four games for the Red Devils.

United will rely on him to get on the scoresheet on Sunday night.