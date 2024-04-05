Aston Villa vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa to bounce back from City defeat

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Brentford’s trip to Aston Villa, including 4.90 odds on the winning margin.

+

Aston Villa failed to put some distance between themselves and Tottenham in the chase for Champions League football next year after Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tips

The Villans couldn’t repeat their December heroics as they were seen off by Manchester City during the week. That result leaves them two points ahead of Spurs with seven to play.

Time is running out for Unai Emery’s charges to secure a place at Europe’s elite club competition who now have little room for error in their final stretch of the season.

The Lions welcome Brentford to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, a team that’s been struggling for positive results recently.

Thomas Frank’s troops last won a Premier League game in early February, which has left them 15th on the table, just five points off the relegation zone.

However, they gave an excellent account of themselves last week against Manchester United and should have had all three points, considering their plethora of chances.

They couldn’t get the better of Brighton in front of their home fans during the week but they’re nervously just six points off the relegation zone with seven games to play.

With only three victories away from home this term, Brentford might find it tough going at Villa Park on Saturday.

No drop in intensity

Aston Villa’s home form has been largely responsible for their positioning on the Premier League table this term.

Emery’s men won 11 of their 15 games at Villa Park and were on the winning side in nine after the first half. They’ve never lost or drawn a game after taking a first-half lead.

Meanwhile, Brentford have found themselves losing at the break in five of their 15 away fixtures this season, they’ve never recovered to draw let alone win from that position.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Aston Villa/Aston Villa @ 2.35 with Betway

Attacking capabilities

The hosts have been on the winning side of two of the last five Premier League clashes between these teams (D2, L1).

Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 while the corresponding game last season ended with the midlands club thumping Brentford 4-0.

67% of the Lions' home league games have produced goals at both ends. Defensive absentees will leave Emery’s troops thin at the back, offering hope to the visitors.

Brentford are more than capable of penetrating Villa, especially with the likes of Yoanne Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and captain Ivan Toney set to feature.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tip 2: Match result & both teams to score - Aston Villa & Yes @ 2.70 with Betway

A popular winning margin

Villa have won 18 Premier League games this season, the majority of those have been by a single-goal margin (8).

However, their most popular victory margin at Villa Park has been by two goals, occurring five times from their 11 home wins.

With the forward options available to Emery, they’re bound to score a few goals on Saturday to win by two.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Aston Villa to win by two goals @ 4.90 with Betway