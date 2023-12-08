Aston Villa vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: An entertaining goal-fest awaits

Our football betting expert reveals his predictions for a top-three clash including a turnaround from the away team at Villa Park.

When Unai Emery was announced as Aston Villa manager, nobody could have foreseen what he’d bring to the club.

The Villans are in an incredible home run, winning 14 on the bounce. There’s no doubt that the Villa faithful will be pushing their team to go one more and create history for the club.

But, standing in their way are the log leaders. Arsenal will be without manager Mikel Arteta in the dugout after he received his third yellow card of the season during the week for allegedly over-celebrating his team’s last-minute winner over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Gunners have the best away form in the division and will want to hearken back to that 4-2 win in the West Midlands in February this year.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

More than two goals @ 1.70 with Betway

Double chance - Draw/Arsenal @ 1.35 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime - Aston Villa/Arsenal @ 28.0 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking tactics from both managers

Aston Villa have been immense in front of their home fans this season. They’ve scored 34 times in the league with 24 of them at Villa Park.

Emery’s men have been involved in 73% of matches where there were more than two goals and they’ve always hit the target at home.

The Gunners meanwhile found the back of the net 13 times in their seven away dates this season.

With Gabriel Jesus back to full fitness featuring alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal will look to continue their run of five wins in seven away league matches.

Arteta’s young guns have had 67% of their matches feature more than two goals this season.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: More than two goals @ 1.70 with Betway

League leaders best positioned to break the streak

Even Manchester City couldn’t break the run that Villa are currently on at home. However, it was the Gunners who last defeated the Villans on home soil.

Ironically, it was former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s own goal that enabled his former team to break the 2-2 deadlock.

Having only lost to Newcastle on the road, albeit controversially, you wouldn’t bet against the away team taking something away to London on Saturday evening.

With second-placed Liverpool kicking off early, the Gunners will throw everything at Villa to maintain top spot in the division.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/Arsenal @ 1.35 with Betway

A seesaw battle at Villa Park

Aston Villa’s home form under Emery can’t be underestimated. The Lions have taken the lead going into halftime in five of their seven home league fixtures, which may well be the case this Saturday.

However, this Arsenal team have a never-say-die attitude and have scored 21 goals in the second half with 10 coming after the 76th minute alone.

Even if they go down before the break, Arteta will demand his side to push until the end like they did against Luton in midweek.