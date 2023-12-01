Arsenal vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips

Our expert shares his betting tips for Wolves’ trip to the Emirates. The stand-out bet involves odds of 59/20 for a halftime/full-time result.

+

Fresh from romping into the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will welcome a tricky Wolves to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After a blip at Newcastle, the Gunners returned to winning ways by sweeping aside Burnley and fighting for the points at Brentford last weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been performing as a mid-table team would, from beating Manchester City and Tottenham earlier in the season to losing at Fulham last weekend. They’re an unpredictable bunch, which could prove to be problematic for the North Londoners.

Arsenal enjoy a positive record against the visitors, winning four out of the last five league meetings. However, Gary O’Neil has slowly made his mark on his team and they might cause an upset against the league leaders.

Arsenal v Wolves Betting Tips

Over 10 corners in the match @ 57/50 with Betway

Arsenal clean sheet @ 17/20 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result, Draw/Arsenal @ 59/20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Set piece kings

Arsenal have not been as fluid in attack as they were last season. Perhaps it’s down to tactical adjustments or the absence of some key players, but what they’ve lacked in fluidity, they’ve made up for in practicality.

Mikel Arteta’s charges have only scored 12 goals from open play in the league this season, fewer than 11 other teams. However, they have been immense from setpieces, netting eight times in 13 games already, accounting for 29.6% of their 27 goals this term.

Wolves will no doubt have to absorb pressure and defend well to keep the Gunners at bay. On average, Arsenal get 8.77 corners per game, which could rise on Saturday when these two meet.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 1: Over ten corners in the match @ 57/50 with Betway

Best Defence in the League

Conceding only 10 goals this season and with six clean sheets, the red half of north London have proven difficult for teams to break through. Arteta has clearly instructed his team to be more pragmatic, improving on their defence from last season.

While Wolves have scored half of their goals on the road this season, the Gunners have shut them out three times in their last four encounters. With Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba in scintillating form, life for the likes of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan will be difficult on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 2: Arsenal clean sheet @ 17/20 with Betway

Slow burning Arsenal

This season, it has taken the Gunners a long time to get firing, if at all. However, they’ve ground out results, scoring 70% (19) of their goals in the second half of games. Five of the home team’s wins this season have been by a single-goal margin, especially against opponents with a low block.

However, they have displayed a resilient spirit, scoring nine times after the 76th minute, which could well be the case on Saturday, especially since Wolves have conceded seven of their nine away goals in the latter part of games.