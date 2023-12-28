Arsenal vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners’ form and confidence to take them over the line

We unpack our predictions and betting tips for the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham this Thursday.

+

After a tough trip to Anfield yielded a point to secure top spot at Christmas, Arsenal play their final game at the Emirates for 2023 when they host West Ham United on Thursday night.

It was a professional performance on the road from the Gunners at a place that’s tough for every team in European football.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.89 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result - Draw/Arsenal @ 4.10 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jarrod Bowen @ 4.70 with Betway

The north London club will take heaps of confidence from that result, a much-needed boost ahead of this London derby.

The UEFA Conference League champions have been coping with their European exploits reasonably well, qualifying top of their group in the Europa League.

However, the Hammers have also overcome the loss of their club captain to their hosts during the transfer window and find themselves in sixth place, four points behind Manchester City in fifth.

Their trip to the Emirates will be tricky, especially since Arsenal have yet to lose at home this season.

Attacking threat

There’s always a little spice when these two meet, now so more than ever, after Declan Rice’s switch to north London.

Arsenal and West Ham aren’t goal-shy against each other and in the league this season, both have scored over 30 times in just 18 games.

Both managers have enough attacking options in their squads to split the other’s defence.

Throughout the last five meetings, Arsenal and West Ham found the back of the net four times.

With the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Bukayo Saka, there will always be a chance for both teams to score.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.89 with Betway

Records speak for themselves

With Liverpool beating Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday night and claiming top spot, Arsenal will have added incentive to push for three points against a spirited West Ham team.

In all their Premier League games this term, Arsenal have been held at the break, 50% of the time. While on the road, the Hammers have a split of 33% each for wins, losses, and draws at halftime.

David Moyes will find it difficult to overturn a team that West Ham have beaten just once in their last 12 league attempts on away soil.

Furthermore, the manager has never seen off Arsenal in an away fixture in his last 22 attempts in all competitions.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Full-time result - Draw/Arsenal @ 4.10 with Betway

Defensive frailties apparent in recent weeks

Bowen is just one goal away from matching his best-scoring season back in 2021/22.

The English forward has been an instrumental figure in West Ham’s attack this term and has netted three goals in his last four league fixtures.

Even with Arsenal’s tight defence, they’ve shown vulnerabilities over the last month, including conceding three at Luton, which Bowen can exploit.

It may be tougher going for him than against Manchester United last weekend, but if there’s a goal for the Hammers on Thursday evening, he will likely be the source.