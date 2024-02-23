Arsenal vs Newcastle United Predictions: Arsenal to exact revenge on the Geordies

We share predictions and betting tips for Newcastle’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, including 2.42 odds on a clean sheet.

Arsenal’s search for a first Premier League title in 20 years received a major boost with five wins on the trot.

However, they couldn’t replicate their domestic form in the Champions League where a last-gasp Porto strike gave the Portuguese side an edge in their last-16 tie.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 1.39 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Bukayo Saka @ 2.22 with Betway

Arsenal clean sheet @ 2.42 with Betway

It would be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta’s men bounce back from that midweek disappointment, something that’s drawn criticism for them in the past.

The good news for the Gunners is that they’re entertaining Newcastle in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

Arsenal are currently in third spot and five points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game less.

A win this weekend takes them back to within two points off the top and still in contention to bag their first Premier League title in two decades.

Newcastle fans will be disappointed with how their season has unravelled, leaving European competition in the group stage and 12 points adrift of the top four in the league.

Eddie Howe’s side have a more realistic chance of unseating Brighton in the Europa Conference League spots but they must avoid dropping points in north London.

Unhappy hunting ground

The reverse fixture in November last year saw Newcastle win 1-0, albeit controversially. There’s no doubt that Arsenal will have some form of revenge in mind.

The hosts are in a menacing mood after winning five Premier League matches from the start of the year, the first time the club has done so.

It’s not only that they’ve won those games, they won them convincingly, scoring 21 times for an all-time competition record.

Even though Newcastle are on a five-game unbeaten run (W3, D2), their last-minute equaliser against Bournemouth last weekend indicates their recent indifference in form.

It’s worth noting that Newcastle have been rather unsuccessful on their trips to north London, failing to win a single game in their last 12 visits across all competitions.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 1.39 with Betway

Marked improvements made

Bukayo Saka has already racked up 12 goals in the Premier League this term along with eight assists.

The English international scored 14 and bagged 11 assists in the entirety of the previous campaign, demonstrating the strides he has made this season.

With six goals from his last four league games, Saka is likely to be the source of concern for Newcastle on Saturday night.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Bukayo Saka @ 2.22 with Betway

A blunt edge

Over recent weeks, it’s become tougher to break Arsenal down. Liverpool with their attacking prowess were reduced to one shot on target when they visited at the start of the month.

The Gunners have kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League fixtures and have done so in 40% of all their games this term.

Newcastle have failed to find the net on their travels four times in the league this season. Crucially, they haven’t scored at the Emirates in each of their last eight visits (D1, L7).

With the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak likely to miss out through injury, the Newcastle attack may have a blunt edge.